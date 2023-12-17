India’s Rahul happy to be flexible in Tests, T20Is

KL Rahul said he is willing to bat in the middle order and keep wicket across formats as he looks to cement a role in India's Test and Twenty20 International squads.

Rahul last played a Test match in February, in which he was an opener, but after his return from an injury layoff in September, the 31-year-old played as a wicketkeeper-batsman for India in their one-day international Asia Cup and World Cup campaigns.

“I would be happy to take up that role even in the Test matches,” Rahul said on Friday, ahead of India's first ODI against the Proteas at the Wanderers on Sunday.

“I've always been open to doing new roles and accepting whatever role the team wants me to perform. So I'm happy to do whatever the management, coach and captain ask of me. If that's the role the team sees me in, I'm happy to do that.”