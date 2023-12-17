Cricket

India’s Rahul happy to be flexible in Tests, T20Is

17 December 2023 - 13:26 By Aadi Nair
India's KL Rahul bats in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final against Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.
Image: Isuru Sameera Peiris/Gallo Images

KL Rahul said he is willing to bat in the middle order and keep wicket across formats as he looks to cement a role in India's Test and Twenty20 International squads.

Rahul last played a Test match in February, in which he was an opener, but after his return from an injury layoff in September, the 31-year-old played as a wicketkeeper-batsman for India in their one-day international Asia Cup and World Cup campaigns.

“I would be happy to take up that role even in the Test matches,” Rahul said on Friday, ahead of India's first ODI against the Proteas at the Wanderers on Sunday.

“I've always been open to doing new roles and accepting whatever role the team wants me to perform. So I'm happy to do whatever the management, coach and captain ask of me. If that's the role the team sees me in, I'm happy to do that.”

With the T20 World Cup taking place next year, Rahul said he would also be open to reprising the role in the shortest format.

“I want to play for the country, I want to play as many games as I can.

“It's a cliched line, but as you play more, you understand that when it's a team game no position is yours. You have to be able to perform whatever the team requires. You have to be flexible, and adjust and do your best for the team.”

Rahul is captaining India in their three ODI matches against South Africa over December 17 to 21. The series will be followed by two Test matches, the first beginning on December 26 at SuperSport Park in Centurion, with the second on January 3 at Newlands in Cape Town.

Reuters

