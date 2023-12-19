Star is born as De Zorzi steers Proteas to victory with sensational 119
A maiden 50-over century by Toni de Zorzi was the driving force behind the Proteas saying an eight-wicket win over India in the second One-Day International at St George’s Park on Tuesday.
De Zorzi struck nine boundaries and six sixes to record his highest ODI score of 119 not out from 126 balls,
Earlier, the left-hander combined with Reeza Hendricks (52 from 81) to construct a record-setting 130-run first-wicket partnership under lights at the Gqeberha venue.
The hosts finished the match with De Zorzi and Aiden Markram (2) unbeaten with a total of 215/2 and set up a series-deciding clash at Boland Park in Paarl on Thursday.
Half-centuries by Sai Sudharsan with 62 from 83 balls and skipper KL Rahul with 56 off 64 helped India to 211 all out in 46.2 overs.
Chasing 212 for victory, De Zorzi and Hendricks got the home side off to a strong start to score 39 runs by the end of the power play.
The pair built a solid half-century partnership off just 77 deliveries and continued to frustrate the Indian bowlers, rotating the strike with ease while punishing the bad deliveries.
Left-hander De Zorzi reached his maiden ODI half-century off 55 deliveries, hitting six boundaries and a maximum during that time.
The pair continued to put pressure on the Indian attack as they brought up 100 for the first wicket including 10 boundaries and two sixes.
Hendricks, who was dropped on seven runs, smashed Avesh Khan for three consecutive boundaries to end the 24th over before two de Zorzi boundaries in the next over saw the Proteas reach 126 at the halfway stage.
Hendricks recorded a seventh ODI half-century with a double off Arshdeep Singh as the visiting attack struggled to find a way through the Proteas' stubborn opening pair.
Their record-breaking stand finally came to an end when Hendricks was out caught by Mukesh Kumar off Arshdeep Singh for a half-century that included seven boundaries.
De Zorzi, who was joined in the middle by Rassie van der Dussen who took the Proteas past 150 with a drive straight back past the bowler.
De Zorzi hit a maximum to bring up the half-century partnership with Van der Dussen before reaching his maiden century in the 37th over with South needing 26 runs for victory.
Van der Dussen (36) fell six runs from the end as the Proteas reached their target in the 43rd over with a huge De Zorzi six to conclude the match and level the series at one apiece.
Winning the toss and asking the visitors to bat first, India lost their first wicket with just four runs on the board when left-arm seamer Nandre Burger trapped Ruturaj Gaikwad (4) leg before wicket.
Sudharsan and Tilak Varma added 42 for the second wicket before Burger struck again, removing Varma for 10 with India on 46/2.
Sudharsan and Rahul took India past 50 before the left-hander reached the individual milestone in the 20th over.
The duo brought up 50 for the third wicket before the visitors reached the halfway point on 111/2. Their 68-run stand ended when Sudharsan was caught behind by Heinrich Klaasen off Lizaad Williams for a well-played 62 that included seven boundaries and a six.
Beuran Hendricks grabbed his first wicket when Sanju Samson (12) played the ball back onto his stumps, however Rahul remained strong as he crossed the half-century mark while taking India past 150 with four wickets down.
He was sent back to the dugout for 56, which included seven boundaries, when he was caught at backward point for Burger’s third wicket.
Keshav Maharaj had Rinku Singh stumped for 17 before removing Kuldeep Yadav for a single as India ended the second power play on 177/7.
Axar Patel (7) fell to skipper Aiden Markram before Arshdeep Singh hit a maximum over long-on to take his side past 200.
Beuran dismissed Arshdeep for 18 before Avesh Khan (9) was run out by Wiaan Mulder to close out proceedings with 22 balls left.
Burger would finish with 3/30 from his 10 overs, while Beuran and Maharaj claimed 2/34 and 2/51.