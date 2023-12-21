Arshdeep ties Proteas in a knot as India claim ODI series in Paarl

A maiden one-day international century by Sanju Samson was the catalyst for India to clain a 78-run victory and secure a 2-1 series victory over the Proteas in the third match in Paarl on Thursday evening.

Samson’s 108 runs at Boland Park, which came off 114 balls, steered India to 296/8 from their 50 overs.

A half-century by Tilak Varma, with whom Samson shared a century partnership, and a brisk 38 from 27 by Rinku Singh also helped propel India to a defendable total.

Then four wickets by Arshdeep Singh saw the tourists restrict South Africa to 218 all out with 25 balls to spare.

In pursuit of 297 for victory, Tony de Zorzi continued where he left off in Gqeberha to cross the 50-run mark for the second time in as many matches, falling 19 runs short of a second consecutive century.

De Zorzi hit six boundaries and three sixes on his way to his 81 and shared in two half-century stands with Reeza Hendricks (59) and Aiden Markram (65), but that was still not enough to see the Proteas over the line.