Captain Rahul praises fight in inexperienced India ODI side

India’s inexperienced squad showed guts and plenty of fight to claim a 2-1 one-day international series victory in South Africa on Thursday as the young players revelled in the opportunity handed to them, captain KL Rahul said.

India completed a 76-run victory in the third and deciding match of the series in Paarl, boosted by an excellent 108 from Sanju Samson as he was one of the few to master the slow wicket.

Both sides rested key players with a two-test series starting on Tuesday. India in particular gave several inexperienced players a run.

“It was good to see what everyone did, they showed fight through of the series,” Rahul said. “A few of them were nervous to start off, so I just let them be to get used to international cricket and the pressure.

“I am very happy for Sanju, he has been a great performer in the IPL [Indian Premier League] and unfortunately has not had enough chances near the top of the order for various reasons.