Cricket

Captain Rahul praises fight in inexperienced India ODI side

23 December 2023 - 13:32 By Nick Said
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
India celebrate with the trophy after winning the third one-day international against the Proteas and the series at Boland Park in Paarl on Thursday.
India celebrate with the trophy after winning the third one-day international against the Proteas and the series at Boland Park in Paarl on Thursday.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

India’s inexperienced squad showed guts and plenty of fight to claim a 2-1 one-day international series victory in South Africa on Thursday as the young players revelled in the opportunity handed to them, captain KL Rahul said.

India completed a 76-run victory in the third and deciding match of the series in Paarl, boosted by an excellent 108 from Sanju Samson as he was one of the few to master the slow wicket.

Both sides rested key players with a two-test series starting on Tuesday. India in particular gave several inexperienced players a run.

“It was good to see what everyone did, they showed fight through of the series,” Rahul said. “A few of them were nervous to start off, so I just let them be to get used to international cricket and the pressure.

“I am very happy for Sanju, he has been a great performer in the IPL [Indian Premier League] and unfortunately has not had enough chances near the top of the order for various reasons.

“There are so many world-class players in India that are settled at the top of the order.”

Rahul, who featured in the World Cup final loss on home soil against Australia last month, said it is good to be able to play with a smile again.

“We had a disappointing result in the World Cup final and I had some time off. It was nice to get back on the cricket field and to be part of this group, putting up good performances.

“My message [to the players] is always to enjoy the game and each situation. Give your best and don’t worry so much about the result.

“It is a young group. They have played a lot of cricket but not at international level.”

Seamer Arshdeep Singh was named player of the series after taking 10 wickets.

“The IPL has been a very good platform for us youngsters, there isn't a big gap between IPL and international cricket,” Singh said.

“You understand the mindset of international cricketers and it helps. We are all loving the chances we've got. We'd love to give our all in the future and do well.”

Reuters

MORE:

Dean Elgar announces shock retirement from international cricket

Proteas Test batter Dean Elgar has announced he will retire from international cricket after the Test series against India.
Sport
1 day ago

Aiden Markram happy with influx of fresh faces despite Proteas ODI loss to India

The influx of fresh faces in the Proteas camp will do great things for player development in South Africa, stand-in one-day captain Aiden Markram ...
Sport
1 day ago

Arshdeep ties Proteas in a knot as India claim ODI series in Paarl

A maiden one-day international century by Sanju Samson was the catalyst for India to claim a 78-run victory and secure a 2-1 series victory over the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Houghton resigns as Zimbabwe coach after World Cup failures

Zimbabwe coach Dave Houghton has confirmed his resignation with immediate effect, citing a breakdown in his relationship with players after the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Proteas’ aggressive approach under Walter yielding results, says De Zorzi

Proteas batter Tony de Zorzi felt at home in front of the St George’s Park crowd as he struck a maiden 50-over century to dispose of India in the ...
Sport
3 days ago

Starc IPL’s most expensive player in history with R55m auction price

Mitchell Starc's record $2.98m (R55m) deal at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions was the ideal Christmas present for the match-winning paceman ...
Sport
3 days ago

Rahul bemoans batting failures in ODI loss to Proteas

The inability of set batters to reach three figures and the loss of eight wickets for 97 runs left India well short of a par score, captain KL Rahul ...
Sport
3 days ago

Star is born as De Zorzi steers Proteas to victory with sensational 119

A maiden 50-over century by Toni de Zorzi was the driving force behind the Proteas' eight-wicket win over India in the second One-Day International ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Saile reveals best position and why he hasn’t scored for Chiefs like he did in ... Soccer
  2. Arshdeep ties Proteas in a knot as India claim ODI series in Paarl Cricket
  3. 32-team Club World Cup set for 2025, new Intercontinental Cup in 2024: Fifa Soccer
  4. WATCH | Klopp unhappy with Anfield atmosphere as Liverpool thump Hammers Soccer
  5. ‘If the game asks you to suffer you have to suffer’: Mokwena hails Sundowns’ ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...