Stubbs, Harmer lead Sunrisers to SA20 victory over Super Giants in Durban
A superb half-century by Tristan Stubbs in testing conditions led the Sunrisers Eastern Cape to their second win of the SA20 when they overcame Durban’s Super Giants by five wickets at Kingsmead in Durban on Saturday.
Stubbs struck five boundaries and three sixes on his way to 66 runs off 37 balls as the Sunrisers chased down the 160-run target with four balls to spare.
In reply to the home side's 159 for seven, the visitors lost Dawid Malan (2), Tom Abell (1) and Jordan Hermann (25) early doors as they struggled to 42 for three after eight overs with conditions favouring the bowlers.
Skipper Aiden Markram and Stubbs combined to take the Orange Army to 55 at the halfway mark, still 105 short of victory.
The duo went on to share 56 runs before a feint touch off the glove of Markram, who made 38 from 29, gave Marcus Stoinis his first wicket.
The Australian then trapped Patrick Kruger for a first-ball duck, as the Sunrisers reached the final five overs with the score at 102 for five.
Stubbs would amass a second half-century in as many matches, combining with Marco Jansen to post an unbeaten partnership of 66 from 29 deliveries for the sixth wicket to take the Sunrisers home.
Stoinis finished with two for 27 from four overs, while Keshav Maharaj and Reece Topley took 1/22 and 1/29 respectively.
The win moved the defending champions into third place for the time being, but MI Cape Town can replace them should they get any points against the Paarl Royals on Sunday.
Winning the toss and choosing to bat first on their home patch, Durban’s Super Giants saw their innings briefly halted as Simon Harmer ripped through the home side’s middle order.
But Wiaan Mulder hit four consecutive sixes off Marco Jansen to bring up a ninth career T20 half-century and help the home side post a competitive total.
Mulder was run out at the start of the final over, but not before facing 29 deliveries for his 52 while hitting three fours and four sixes.
Harmer, who conceded 53 runs without a wicket in the reverse fixture at St George’s Park last week, finished with four wickets for just 18 runs in his four overs.
Daniel Worrall finished with 1/23 from two overs, while Baartman, who affected the Mulder run-out in the final over, claimed 1/30 from four overs.