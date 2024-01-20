Stubbs, Harmer lead Sunrisers to SA20 victory over Super Giants in Durban

A superb half-century by Tristan Stubbs in testing conditions led the Sunrisers Eastern Cape to their second win of the SA20 when they overcame Durban’s Super Giants by five wickets at Kingsmead in Durban on Saturday.

Stubbs struck five boundaries and three sixes on his way to 66 runs off 37 balls as the Sunrisers chased down the 160-run target with four balls to spare.

In reply to the home side's 159 for seven, the visitors lost Dawid Malan (2), Tom Abell (1) and Jordan Hermann (25) early doors as they struggled to 42 for three after eight overs with conditions favouring the bowlers.

Skipper Aiden Markram and Stubbs combined to take the Orange Army to 55 at the halfway mark, still 105 short of victory.

The duo went on to share 56 runs before a feint touch off the glove of Markram, who made 38 from 29, gave Marcus Stoinis his first wicket.