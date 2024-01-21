Cricket

Table-topping Paarl Royals thrash MI Cape Town in Paarl

21 January 2024 - 19:36 By ALVIN REEVES
Jason Roy of Paarl Royals drives a delivery through the covers against MI Cape Town in the SA20 fixture in Paarl on Sunday.
Image: Shaun Roy / Sportzpics / SA20

Paarl Royals consolidated their top spot on the table when they thumped MI Cape Town by 59 runs in their SA20 clash at Boland Park in Paarl on Sunday. 

Half-centuries at the top of the order from Jason Roy and Jos Buttler combined with five wickets between their spinners Bjorn Fortuin and Tabraiz Shamsi was enough to secure the impressive bonus-point win. 

Chasing 163 for victory on a slow surface, MI Cape Town were never in the race having slipped to 14 for three within the first four overs and were eventually dismissed for a paltry 103. 

Fortuin opened the bowling and immediately made an impact claiming the scalps of Rassie van der Dussen (0) and Dewald Brevis (0) off consecutive deliveries in the first over. 

The left-arm spinner finished with 3-15, while Shamsi chipped in with 2-11. 

Connor Esterhuizen (32) and Liam Livingstone (22) were the only MI Cape Town batters to make an impression. 

The victory ensured the Royals remain in first position, five points ahead of second-placed Durban’s Super Giants. 

Earlier, MI Cape Town won the toss and opted to field. 

They would have questioned their decision when the Royals’ English openers Roy and Buttler got stuck in. 

The pair used their wealth of experience to great effect on a slow surface to post 116 for the first wicket in 13 overs. 

Roy was first to depart the scene, dismissed by Thomas Kaber for an aggressive 69 off only 49 balls. 

Slinging seamer Nuwan Thushara then struck a double blow for MI Cape Town, first bowling Buttler for 54 and then trapping Fabian Allen in front of his wicket with the next ball. 

Thushara was particularly effective with his full-length deliveries at the back end of the innings. The Sri Lankan finished with a tidy 2-27 in his four overs. 

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape host the Pretoria Capitals at St George’s Park in Gqeberha in the next match of the tournament on Monday (5.30pm).

