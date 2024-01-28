Klaasen smashes fastest 50 in SA20 as DSG blow away Royals, reach playoffs
A batting masterclass by record-breaking Heinrich Klaasen and Matthew Breetzke and top-notch bowling by Noor Ahmad on Sunday propelled the Durban Super Giants (DSG) to an emphatic victory over Paarl Royals and to the SA20 playoffs.
Klaasen smashed the fastest 50 in the competition as DSG beat Royals by 125 runs at Kingsmead.
The Proteas star, who faced 17 balls in the afternoon, needed just 16 balls to reach 50 runs as Royals failed to reach the 209-run target, managing just a paltry 83 all out.
Klaasen broke a record that was set by Joburg Super Kings’ Donovan Ferreira, who scored 50 off 18 balls against Pretoria Capitals last Saturday.
Player of the match Breetzke was another player who starred with the bat for the Durbanites, who won the toss and asked to bat first, as he scored an impressive 78 off 43 balls.
Some 𝒄𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒏 𝒃𝒂𝒍𝒍 𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒊𝒌𝒊𝒏𝒈 😲#Betway #SA20 #WelcomeToIncredible #DSGvPR pic.twitter.com/09i26wJTY2— Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) January 28, 2024
DSG braved an early onslaught from Royals’ bowlers as the visitors made a strong start to the match by claiming three quick, important wickets.
Tony de Zorzi (6), Quinton de Kock (6) and JJ Smuts (15) were dismissed within the first six overs as it seemed the hosts were set for a tough time at the crease.
De Zorzi was the first to go after being caught by Jos Buttler off Lungi Ngidi’s bowling in the second over.
Royals struck again in the fourth over when Bjorn Fortuin bowled and caught danger man Quinton de Kock (6) as the hosts were on 25/2. Smuts was the third player for the Durban franchise to go to the pavilion in the sixth over, dismissed by Obed McCoy.
The impressive Super Giants managed to compose themselves and went on to post 208/7.
𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙚𝙧 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙈𝙖𝙩𝙘𝙝 #DSGvPR 👏 Matthew Breetzke#Betway #SA20 #WelcomeToIncredible pic.twitter.com/XGHZitc6bJ— Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) January 28, 2024
Breetzke, and Marcus Stoinis, who managed 36 runs from as many balls, steadied the ship and got the Super Giants’ mission back on track with their 102-run partnership.
The pair took the side to 150/4 before Breetzke was stumped by Buttler from the bowling of Tabraiz Shamsi in the 17th over.
Shamsi provided a relief for the Cape outfit in that over as he also sent Breetzke’s partner in crime, Stoinis packing after he had struck a couple of fours and sixes.
The relief did not last long as Klaasen, who has been a marvel in this year’s tournament, came in and delivered a carnage.
In one of his masterclasses, the batter hit six sixes and two fours before being dismissed by Fabian Allen on the last ball of the Super Giants’ innings.
Unplayable 💯— Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) January 28, 2024
Noor Ahmad grabs the first "Michelle" of season 2#Betway #SA20 #WelcomeToIncredible #DSGvPR pic.twitter.com/ygZq2XyD1f
The Giants bowlers matched their batters as they also delivered a superb performance, limiting the travellers to 83 in 14 overs.
The bowlers dealt with Royals’ top order decisively, claiming six wickets in the opening nine overs.
Ahmad was the star of the show as he finished with 5/11, taking the wickets of David Miller (3), Andile Phehlukwayo for a duck, Fortuin (2), McCoy (7) and Shamsi, also for a duck.
DSG skipper Keshav Maharaj finished with 2/23 as he dismissed Allen (3) and Ngidi (1).
Mitchel van Buuren was Royals’ best performer with 36 not out.
Jason Roy managed 14 runs before being taken out by Stoinis. Reece Topley claimed the wicket of Buttler (6) while Naveen-ul-Haq claimed the scalp of Wihan Lubbe (6).
DSG are the first side to confirm their place in the SA20 playoffs this season.