Klaasen smashes fastest 50 in SA20 as DSG blow away Royals, reach playoffs

A batting masterclass by record-breaking Heinrich Klaasen and Matthew Breetzke and top-notch bowling by Noor Ahmad on Sunday propelled the Durban Super Giants (DSG) to an emphatic victory over Paarl Royals and to the SA20 playoffs.

Klaasen smashed the fastest 50 in the competition as DSG beat Royals by 125 runs at Kingsmead.

The Proteas star, who faced 17 balls in the afternoon, needed just 16 balls to reach 50 runs as Royals failed to reach the 209-run target, managing just a paltry 83 all out.

Klaasen broke a record that was set by Joburg Super Kings’ Donovan Ferreira, who scored 50 off 18 balls against Pretoria Capitals last Saturday.

Player of the match Breetzke was another player who starred with the bat for the Durbanites, who won the toss and asked to bat first, as he scored an impressive 78 off 43 balls.