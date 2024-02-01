Verreynne’s heroics not enough as Brevis inspires MI Cape Town victory
It only took three weeks, but Dewald Brevis’s arrival in the SA20 was worth the wait as the much heralded 20-year-old finally unleashed the full array of his glittering talent on the competition at what is usually his home ground on Thursday night.
Brevis’s struggles since the start of the tournament were quickly forgotten as he dominated the second half of the MI Cape Town innings to propel his team to the highest total in this season’s competition, 248/4, with a pulsating performance against the Pretoria Capitals at SuperSport Park.
The visitors emerged victorious by 34 runs, but crucially were denied a bonus point, thanks mainly to a sublime maiden T20 century by Kyle Verreynne.
Batting at No.3, Verrynne scored 116 not out off just 52 balls, eclipsing the previous highest SA20 score off 113 made by Faf du Plessis last year. He smashed seven fours and nine sixes and many of his teammates, will be wondering what could have been had a few of them managed to forge a partnership with him earlier.
Brevis finished with 66 not out off only 32 balls, and while it was only the second-highest score for his team after Ryan Rickelton’s 90, it was the innings that will be remembered the longest.
The purity of the hitting, with half-a-dozen sixes — including a ‘no look’ lofted on-drive off Daryn Dupavillon — was breathtaking.
In a brief on-field interview with AB de Villiers, Brevis described the last few weeks as “interesting.” There was no doubting the struggles he’s had. Coming into Thursday’s match, Brevis had scored only 65 runs in seven innings in the tournament.
It would have been infuriating for him because before the competition he’d been in excellent form for his provincial team, the Northerns Titans, scoring two centuries in the Four-Day competition, one of which was at SuperSport Park.
That innings would have imbued him with some confidence upon his return on Thursday. Between the sixes, his nudging of singles down the ground indicated a batter in control and with the playoffs around the corner, Brevis’ impact could not have been more timely.
Meanwhile Rickelton rode his luck to register his fifth half-century this season, halting a brief run of performances in which he got a few starts without going on to make anything substantial.
While there were plenty of crisply-struck drives on both sides of the wicket, his good fortune included three outside edges over third man that went for boundaries, a gloved sweep off Will Jacks that went over the wicketkeeper’s head and an inside edge that deflected the ball past the stumps.
But he made use of those moments to give his team the perfect foundation by taking advantage of plenty of generous offers from the Capitals' ill-disciplined seam bowling group. Dupavillon conceded 73 runs in his four-over spell, the worst figures in the competition, with Wayne Parnell going for 57, the third-highest this season, though he did pick up three wickets.
Having been pumped for seven sixes, Parnell’s sledging of both Rassie van der Dussen, who he’d hit him for three of those sixes; and Sam Curran, who’d also hit a trio of sixes, was silly.
In contrast MI Cape Town’s bowlers — at least to start with — led by Kagiso Rabada and Nuwan Thushara, let the ball do the talking and targeted the stumps. Rabada cleaned up Jacks’ middle stump with a 145km/h yorker, while Thushara did an award-winning impression of bowling coach Lasith Malinga, picking up three wickets that included a peach to knock out Colin Ackerman’s off stump first ball.
The absence of the bonus point to accompany the win means MI Cape Town are still locked in a three-way race for the final play-off spot, along with the Capitals and the Joburg SuperKings ahead of the last round of league matches this weekend.