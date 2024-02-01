Verreynne’s heroics not enough as Brevis inspires MI Cape Town victory

It only took three weeks, but Dewald Brevis’s arrival in the SA20 was worth the wait as the much heralded 20-year-old finally unleashed the full array of his glittering talent on the competition at what is usually his home ground on Thursday night.

Brevis’s struggles since the start of the tournament were quickly forgotten as he dominated the second half of the MI Cape Town innings to propel his team to the highest total in this season’s competition, 248/4, with a pulsating performance against the Pretoria Capitals at SuperSport Park.

The visitors emerged victorious by 34 runs, but crucially were denied a bonus point, thanks mainly to a sublime maiden T20 century by Kyle Verreynne.

Batting at No.3, Verrynne scored 116 not out off just 52 balls, eclipsing the previous highest SA20 score off 113 made by Faf du Plessis last year. He smashed seven fours and nine sixes and many of his teammates, will be wondering what could have been had a few of them managed to forge a partnership with him earlier.