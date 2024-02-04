Kruger smashes Sunrisers to win against Royals and group stage top place

Three sixes in the final two overs by Patrick Kruger helped the Sunrisers Eastern Cape rocket to the top of the SA20 standings when they beat the Paarl Royals by five wickets in Gqeberha on Sunday.

Kruger finished unbeaten on 25 from seven deliveries, including one boundary and three sixes alongside 37 and 33 respectively by Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma to send the men in Orange to the top of the table.

The Sunrisers now shift their focus to the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday, where they face Durban’s Super Giants at Newlands in Cape Town.

Chasing 160 for victory after the Royals posted 159/7 in their 20 overs, the home side found scoring difficult in the opening exchanges. They cautiously made their way to 41 runs for the loss of Jordan Hermann after the power play, who was bowled by Codi Yusuf for 21.

Dawid Malan was next to go, caught by wicketkeeper Jos Buttler after he skied Andile Phehlukwayo for 19 and with the Sunrisers on 49/2 and 111 runs still to win.

Bavuma and skipper Markram calmed things down for the home side, sharing 63 runs to take their side to 112/2 after 15 overs.