“We controlled the run rate from the first over. Dane Paterson and Tshepo Moreki were outstanding,” he said of the Proteas' two front-line seamers. Paterson finished with 3/39, including the dismissal of Devon Conway for a three-ball duck, while Moreki accounted for Rachin Ravindra, who was one of five batters to chop the ball onto their stumps on day two.
“We got a bit of luck with a few chop ons, but we’ll take that,” said Piedt.
Piedt and Von Berg’s selection stood in contrast to New Zealand’s choice to drop their front-line spinner Mitchell Santner. Time will tell if that was a bad call, but given what has happened over the first two days — including Rachin Ravindra taking three wickets and bowling 21 overs on the first day — South Africa will be cock-a-hoop that they have not only the two main spinners, but Neil Brand’s left-arm orthodox also as an option in the final innings.
“I told some of the players this [pitch] looks a bit bare compared to Mt Maunganui. We thought there was less grass covering on it. I whispered to the coach that I like this team, having two spinners in it, because Shaun von Berg is a journeyman, he’s got more than 400 first class wickets, he’s a great cricketer, we’ve been playing together for some time, it is worth the risk. It has paid off and when we saw Rachin bowl beautifully we felt it was the right decision and we tried to pounce on that opportunity.”
Besides the conditions, the nature of the South African attack needed changing after Mt Maunganui, where New Zealand scored 511 in the first innings and the seam bowlers in particular looked toothless, said Piedt.
Piedt in paradise as Proteas take control of second Test in New Zealand
Image: Hannah Peters/Getty Images
“This,” Shukri Conrad told Dane Piedt before the second Test against New Zealand in Hamilton, “feels more like a Shuks team. Two spinners.”
With both teams having completed an innings and the understrength Proteas holding a lead after two days, “Shuks team” and the choice of Piedt and Shaun von Berg looks like a masterstroke.
While Von Berg went wicketless, Piedt claimed the second Test five-for of his 10-match career, including the dismissal of Kane Williamson, to put the tourists in a position from which they can dream of victory.
Piedt regaled the local media about his call-up to the team, which came via a text message from Conrad last year while Piedt was still based in Morrisville, North Carolina, plying his trade in a local T20 league.
Piedt skirted over the details of that text exchange with Conrad — the language was far too colourful to be repeated publicly and, given the localised phraseology, they used would be lost on a New Zealand audience and even some in South Africa.
“I thought he was lying,” Piedt recalled. “We go back to 2008 when he was coaching the Cape Cobras. He sent me a text message, I replied in the way I normally do with the relationship we have. He said he was dead serious.”
Piedt was equally as serious about his bowling on Wednesday, which rocked New Zealand. Using a tricky surface, which was unusually dry and from which all the bowlers have extracted plenty of bounce, Piedt, with clever changes of pace, different lines, lots of drift and variety in spin, forced the batters to be extremely watchful.
“We controlled the run rate from the first over. Dane Paterson and Tshepo Moreki were outstanding,” he said of the Proteas' two front-line seamers. Paterson finished with 3/39, including the dismissal of Devon Conway for a three-ball duck, while Moreki accounted for Rachin Ravindra, who was one of five batters to chop the ball onto their stumps on day two.
“We got a bit of luck with a few chop ons, but we’ll take that,” said Piedt.
Piedt and Von Berg’s selection stood in contrast to New Zealand’s choice to drop their front-line spinner Mitchell Santner. Time will tell if that was a bad call, but given what has happened over the first two days — including Rachin Ravindra taking three wickets and bowling 21 overs on the first day — South Africa will be cock-a-hoop that they have not only the two main spinners, but Neil Brand’s left-arm orthodox also as an option in the final innings.
“I told some of the players this [pitch] looks a bit bare compared to Mt Maunganui. We thought there was less grass covering on it. I whispered to the coach that I like this team, having two spinners in it, because Shaun von Berg is a journeyman, he’s got more than 400 first class wickets, he’s a great cricketer, we’ve been playing together for some time, it is worth the risk. It has paid off and when we saw Rachin bowl beautifully we felt it was the right decision and we tried to pounce on that opportunity.”
Besides the conditions, the nature of the South African attack needed changing after Mt Maunganui, where New Zealand scored 511 in the first innings and the seam bowlers in particular looked toothless, said Piedt.
In Hamilton, Piedt’s control and penetration proved inspirational with Moreki’s post-tea spell in which he dismissed Ravindra and Paterson’s bowling throughout the day looking more threatening than in the first Test.
Of Piedt’s five wickets, one stood apart. “That’s easy, Kane Williamson.
“I bowled a beauty of a delivery to Tom Latham, but no disrespect to him, Kane Williamson is, in my opinion, the best player in the world at the moment. That for me was a great [wicket] given the way he played in the first Test. It’s always nice getting the big fish in the batting line-up
“It will mean nothing though if we don’t get over the line in the end.”
Having done his job it is up to South Africa's batters, who have struggled in three innings in the series so far, to take advantage.
“New Zealand is a proper team. I don’t foresee the pitch getting easier and that will make a really competitive Test match. It will be exciting. We have to lick our lips for the fourth innings, but we have to bat well on day three first.”
READ MORE
Proteas live in hope after another difficult day Down Under
Dane-ish delight as Proteas take control in second Test
SA20 now established part of the local sports calendar
Maphaka and Co need protection as lucrative leagues offer new way for young players
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos