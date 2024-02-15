Bedingham’s response to the short-ball examination was to attack it, much like he did in the first Test in Mt Maunganui last week, but this time playing it with greater control. There was a thunderous battle with Wagner, which Bedingham, playing his fourth Test, won, with a six smashed over long-on a highlight.
Bedingham's maiden Test century provides hope for a major upset
Image: Hannah Peters/Getty Images
Dane Piedt claimed a crucial wicket in the final over of the day’s play after a dreadful collapse by the Proteas undid all the excellent work done by David Bedingham, whose maiden Test century had provided hope for an unlikely win in Hamilton.
Devon Conway, who despite struggling for form recently looked comfortable in reaching 17, was trapped lbw by the Proteas off-spinner with what would have been the penultimate ball of the day.
It was a crucial blow for the Proteas, after Conway and his opening partner Tom Latham had negotiated the new ball without much fuss, knocking off 40 of the required 267 runs the Black Caps need for a first Test series win against South Africa.
Earlier, Bedingham displayed his class in scoring 110, an innings featuring plenty of powerful shot-making, which in the 222 minutes he was at crease had New Zealand very worried.
However, the 29-year-old right-hander was one of the six wickets the Proteas lost in a horror hour after tea, in which the tourists went from 202/4 to 235 all out.
While at one stage it looked like the Proteas would set the hosts more than 300 in the final innings, that collapse saw the target reduced to 267.
While still a tricky chase, given the pitch is offering plenty of assistance to the spinners and the bounce off the surface remains appreciable, the psychological impact of not chasing 300 is significant for the hosts.
For Bedingham, Thursday was a critical day in which he underlined why he will be a vital part of South Africa’s Test team in the next few years. It was an innings that was beautifully paced, and rescued the team after the top order struggled again.
The Proteas were 39/3 when Bedingham arrived at the crease, after the dismissal of skipper Neil Brand for 34. The move to use Clyde Fortuin as opener, while understandable given the balance of the starting team, didn’t work as he was trapped lbw for three by Rachin Ravindra, who was brought on to bowl surprisingly early by Tim Southee.
Raynard van Tonder was dismissed, hooking the debutant Will O’Rourke for one, while Brand got a beauty from O’Rourke that nipped back into the left-hander from around the wicket and found the inside edge with Tom Blundell taking a well judged catch diving to his left.
Bedingham and Zubayr Hamza shared a partnership of 65 for the fourth wicket to stabilise proceedings. Hamza again looked uncomfortable taking over an hour and a half to make 17 and it was left to Bedingham to provide the necessary acceleration the innings required.
Hamza was also the victim of a short ball from Neil Wagner, pulling to deep square leg where Will Young took an easy catch.
Bedingham’s response to the short-ball examination was to attack it, much like he did in the first Test in Mt Maunganui last week, but this time playing it with greater control. There was a thunderous battle with Wagner, which Bedingham, playing his fourth Test, won, with a six smashed over long-on a highlight.
His hundred was brought up with a typically gorgeous drive for two through the covers, with the right-hander’s celebration an understated one given the magnitude of the achievement and the circumstances in which it came.
By that stage however, Keegan Petersen, with whom Bedingham had shared a 98-run partnership for the fifth wicket, had already been dismissed, the victim of another brilliant catch by Glenn Phillips, who took a one-handed grab diving to his right at gully.
Petersen’s 43 was his best innings of the series, but again his inability to turn a start into a score of greater substance will infuriate him.
O’Rourke finished with 5/39 as he ripped through the lower order, after claiming Bedingham’s wicket — the result of another sharp catch by Phillips.
New Zealand still need another 227 runs, which won’t be easy on the fourth day, with both Piedt and leg-spinner Shaun von Berg hoping to feature prominently for the Proteas.
Bedingham’s dream comes true
