It was again Piedt n who forced an error from Ravindra, who drove a full ball to Brand at cover.
Again the Proteas’ spirits were raised, but Williamson’s metronomic approach doused them. Will Young rode his luck but showed terrific resilience to forge the partnership which ultimately broke the back of the run chase.
The unbeaten fourth wicket stand was worth 162 runs, with Young, a replacement for Daryl Mitchell who is rehabilitating after a long-term foot ailment, finishing on 60 not out.
Piedt was the only Proteas bowler to pick up any second innings wickets, finishing with 3/93, giving him match figures of 8/182. Shaun von Berg went wicketless in 16 overs, while Tshepo Moreki, Dane Paterson and Ruan de Swardt toiled manfully, but with no luck.
Brand, who took eight wickets in the first Test, said afterwards he had contemplated bringing himself on to bowl, but felt his two front-line spinners were capable of providing the breakthrough.
While New Zealand will look ahead to a big series with Australia that starts next week, the future for the group of Proteas who undertook the trip to New Zealand is unknown. Most won’t wear the baggy green cap again but some, like Piedt, may be a candidate for the Bangladesh tour later this year, while Brand, despite not scoring big runs, remains a batter who will be considered to fill the gap left at the top of the order by Dean Elgar’s retirement.
David Bedingham certainly has a long-term future in the Test side and may, given the fluency with which he plays, come into consideration for the ODI team too.
Williamson’s class proves too much for courageous Proteas
Image: Hannah Peters/Getty Images
Kane Williamson’s 32nd Test hundred saw New Zealand claim its first Test series win against South Africa at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Thursday.
The 33-year-old emphasised his class and again outlined why he is considered one of the all time great Test batters, scoring 133 not out as New Zealand claimed a seven-wicket win against a Proteas team which throughout the four days in Hamilton played with plenty of skill and courage.
However, the absence of a player of Williamson’s class and experience ultimately proved the difference on Thursday. The Proteas missing all the nationally contracted players, and a hatful of second tier ones too, produced a much improved performance in the second Test after being thumped in the first match in Mt Maunganui last week.
“I’m more disappointed after this Test because we were right in the game after day 3,” said the Proteas’ captain Neil Brand.
“But that session on day 2 cost us, losing six wickets for 35 runs was too much.
“We were still confident coming here this morning and to be fair to our bowlers, they left everything out there.”
Needing nine wickets to claim what would have been a celebrated triumph, South Africa’s hopes were raised half an hour into the day when Dane Piedt had Tom Latham caught at short cover by Zubayr Hamza for 30.
Williamson’s wicket was always going to be the key, but despite disciplined bowling, with the ball flying past the edge or a few false shots that were induced that flew close to fielders, the Proteas couldn’t create the chance.
Williamson, who batted for more than 18 hours in the series, scoring three centuries in the process, stayed in his bubble, playing each ball on its merits and demanding patience from his teammates as he sought to create partnerships.
Patience was vital. Rachin Ravindra, normally so fluent, was made to grind for more than two hours to make 20, but importantly he shared a partnership with Williamson of 63 that settled New Zealand nerves and importantly drew some energy out of the Proteas.
