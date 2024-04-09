Cricket

Brits hammers superb ton for Proteas but rain has final say

09 April 2024 - 20:30 By ANATHI WULUSHE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Tazmin Brits of South Africa on her way to a century during the first Women's ODI against Sri Lanka at Buffalo Park, East London on Tuesday.
Tazmin Brits of South Africa on her way to a century during the first Women's ODI against Sri Lanka at Buffalo Park, East London on Tuesday.
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Proteas Women opening batter Tazmin Brits' brilliant century went in vain when persistent rain led to the opening ODI of three against Sri Lanka being declared a no-result in East London on Tuesday evening.

Brits, 33, turned on the charm and those lucky enough to be at Buffalo Park through the afternoon were given a treat as she struck a well-constructed century to help South Africa reach 270 for six batting first.

When the rain arrived shortly before 7pm Sri Lanka had reached 23 without loss in 6.5 overs, still fare short of the required 20 overs to constitute a match.

Brit's innings was a thing of beauty and a great study of patience as she built her knock like a builder laying his bricks as she compiled her superb 116 off 128 balls. 

The ton consisted of 12 fours and was her second in the 50-over format and almost equalled her best of 118 against Bangladesh in December. 

Sri Lanka Women won the toss and chose to bowl first in cloudy conditions but not before the game was delayed by 45 minutes due to a wet outfield.

Desperately wanting to turn their fortunes around after their 2-1 T20 series loss to the subcontinent islanders, Klerksdorp's Brits and Laura Wolvaardt got the Proteas off to a flyer with a 94-run opening stand. 

Wolvaardt departed for a well-played 41 runs off 57 balls in the 19th over.

Proteas Women eager to bounce back in first ODI at Buffalo Park

Proteas Women captain Laura Wolvaardt maintains her team is not carrying mental scars from their T20 series loss to Sri Lanka and insists they are ...
Sport
10 hours ago

In the T20 series there were concerns in the Proteas camp regarding the inability of the team to contribute runs in the middle order and capitalise on the solid foundation set at the top.

Skipper Wolvaardt said she wanted the batters from third-in Anneke Bosch down to Ayabonga Khaka in the lower order to chip in with at least double figures.

Right-hander Bosch obliged, playing a supporting role to Brits as the pair managed to share a 70-run stand. Bosch was sent packing for 39. 

Sune Luus chipped in with 22 runs while Marizanne Kapp only managed six.

All-rounder Nadine de Klerk scored a handy 34 off 22 balls and made sure Proteas put in a competitive score on the board.

Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari and Kavisha Dilhari were the pick of the visiting bowlers.

DispatchLIVE

READ MORE

Wolvaardt’s Proteas need to shake off stagnation to become true global contenders

A few unexpected victories gave hope, but in T20s the Proteas won just three of 12 matches and in ODIs they won seven and lost five times
Sport
1 week ago

More questions as Proteas Women suffer T20 series loss

With only a few months until the ICC T20 Women's World Cup, the Proteas were left with more questions than answers after they sagged to a 2-1 T20 ...
Sport
5 days ago

Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt on the hunt for consistency

Seeing their best-laid plans come to life pleased Proteas Women captain Laura Wolvaardt in their 79-run victory over Sri Lanka Women in the first of ...
Sport
1 week ago

Wolvaardt hits ton as SA see off Sri Lanka in T20 opener

A maiden T20 international century by A maiden T20 international century by Momentum Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt put Sri Lanka to the sword as ...
Sport
1 week ago

Bavuma targets 2027 World Cup while finding perspective through charity

Before heading to training on Thursday, Temba Bavuma got his hands dirty during his foundation’s annual food drive with the Frida Hartley Shelter in ...
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New surname, same Tatjana as Olympic star starts on winning note Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Barefooted Evette de Klerk streaks to SA 200m record Sport
  3. Man City cannot expect to dominate Real Madrid again says Guardiola Soccer
  4. Pitso’s Abha rebound from Ronaldo-inspired drubbing and move out of drop zone Soccer
  5. Mokwena relishing Sundowns’ clash with ‘one of my favourite coaches, Ernst’ Soccer

Latest Videos

Stormy weather sees trucks overturning & rooves collapse
Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show