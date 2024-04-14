Peter’s leg-spin adds exciting new threat for Lions

Already packed to the gills with household names the Gauteng Lions may also have unearthed a gem in leg-spinner Nqaba Peter.

Only 21 years old Peter, who hails from East London, has been a revelation for the Lions in the CSA T20 Challenge, claiming 10 wickets in the five matches he has played, including Sunday’s effort of 3/22. His spell helped the Lions claim a dominant 10-wicket win against the North West Dragons, who were bowled out for just 85 at the Wanderers.

Admittedly the foundation had already been laid by the time he was tossed the ball in the eleventh over by his captain Bjorn Fortuin, with the Dragons on 53/4. But Peter still delivered another performance that suggests his future is very bright.