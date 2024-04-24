Peter's precision propels Lions into T20 Challenge final

For all those faults, if Peter’s emergence is the sole good to come out of it — and that isn’t the case — then it has been a success. South Africa will always produce fast bowlers, and in recent years a plethora of left-arm finger spinners have provided control at provincial and international level, but with the exception of Imran Tahir, SA hasn’t had a leg-spinner to call on.

Peter has started his journey to change that, quite superbly. His haul on Wednesday lifted his total for this competition to 19, putting him second behind the Warriors’ Beyers Swanepoel as the leading wicket-taker.

Again it was his ‘slider’ a delivery that looks like it should sit up to enable the batter to play the pull, but then slides on to him at devastating speed, that served him well, while he also cleaned up David Wiese with a sublime googly, that at one stage had him on a hat-trick.

The Lions head coach Russell Domingo pointed out earlier in the week how because of the pace with which he bowls, Peter reminds him of Tahir. The enticing prospect for Peter and South African cricket is that he already displays so much control of one of the game’s toughest arts, and with the right growth in the next few years he should find himself achieving higher honours.