Yusuf finds the code to become instrumental for Lions

It was Yusuf who set the tone for the Lions in their eight-wicket win in Wednesday night’s semifinal against the Titans, by dismissing Luhan-dre Pretorius, the dangerous young opening batter, early with a beautiful delivery that moved off the seam and found the edge.

“He also bowls with good shape, and has really improved for us in the ‘death’ overs,” said Russell.

“He was excellent in the four-day series also, and he’s just a good young boy, with so much potential.”

Yusuf has taken 14 wickets for the Lions, making him their third highest wicket-taker behind Peter and skipper Bjorn Fortuin, who has 16. Given the time he bowls, Yusuf’s economy rate of 7.77 is an impressive statistic and outlines just what an important player he is in a side packed with star quality.

It was one of those big-name players, Rassie van der Dussen, who Domingo felt delivered a crucial performance for the Lions on Wednesday.

“That could have turned into a tricky chase. The target was only 134, but there was help for the new ball, and we lost a wicket in the first over, but Rassie took the game by the scruff of the neck and showed real intent from the beginning, to get us to that total.”