Smith, Fraser-McGurk miss Australia’s T20 World Cup squad, Marsh is captain

Australia selectors have dropped veteran campaigner Steve Smith for the T20 World Cup and ignored calls to include Jake Fraser-McGurk in their squad despite the young batsman's sensational form in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Smith, a member of Australia's title-winning squad at the 2021 tournament in the United Arab Emirates, played T20s against New Zealand in February but was unable to push his claims further after missing out on an IPL contract.

With more than 16,000 runs in international cricket, Smith has been one of Australia's finest all-format servants and his omission will be a bitter pill for the 34-year-old.

Selectors chief George Bailey said there was no room for Smith in a settled top order featuring David Warner, Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh, who was confirmed as captain.

“It's probably for Steve to answer what his goals or challenges are going forward and what he wants to achieve in the game,” Bailey told reporters in a video call on Wednesday. “I know he still loves playing T20 cricket.”