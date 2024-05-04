“The awards also provide an opportunity to look back at all of the hard work we’ve put in throughout the season and use it as a driver for efforts in the new season. Congratulations once again to all of the winners tonight.” Faul said.
Rivaldo Moonsamy and Paulinah Mashishi the big winners at Titans awards
Image: Titans
Rivaldo Moonsamy and Paulinah Mashishi were named Men’s and Women’s Player of the Year respectively at the Titans Awards held at the Centurion Hotel on Friday night.
Moonsamy closed off what was a good 2023/2024 season as he walked home with five awards.
Moonsamy’s return to the Sky Blues after a stint in the Northern Cape was impactful, especially in the first-class competition and CSA T20 Challenge where the wicketkeeper/batter often contribute handy knocks.
A high score of 130 in the Four-Day Series and an unbeaten 90 in the T20 Challenge put Moonsamy head and shoulders above others in each competition where he finished as the Titans' leading run scorer.
“I am emotional at the moment because I never thought I would be receiving all these awards. I have been part of this franchise for many years and I have been to these award ceremonies but I never thought it would be me.
“I can’t describe how I am feeling at the moment, it is just an honour and privilege to have won all these awards at this franchise which everybody would like to be part of,” said Moonsamy.
Mashishi was equally ecstatic.
“This season was great, I enjoyed my time with the ladies out there and we didn’t expect what professionalisation of women’s cricket would come with. We played on television for the first time and it was enjoyable. I am proud of myself because I have worked hard for this,” said Mashishi.
Titans coach Mandla Mashimbyi said Moonsamy produced the goods during the season.
“He’s had an exceptional season and it’s a bit of a fairy-tale return for him. We’re all very happy for him and pleased that he was able to produce the goods so often this season. The awards and recognition are well deserved,” Mashimbyi.
This is the second time in two years Fidelity Titans right-arm spinner Mashishi has received the honour and her first since the professionalisation of women’s domestic cricket in South Africa.
Her exploits in the women’s 50-over competition earned her the award for women’s 50-Over Player of the season.
In the 50-over competition, Mashishi finished with 18 wickets in 10 matches with a best of 4-19 that saw her finish second in the competition's wicket charts and lead the charge for the Daisy Ladies.
Fidelity Titans coach Byron Fraser shared his sentiments on Mashishi’ success.
“Pauli has always shown great potential and in the past few seasons she’s grown into a very important part of the team and leads with the wickets she takes. The bounds are endless for her and she continues to get better with each season. Her two awards tonight are testament to that. We can always bank on her to contribute in matches and we wish her success may long continue.”
Other award winners on the night included Joshua van Heerden, who was the Garmin Men’s Most Valuable Player of the Year, Merrick Brett, who took home Garmin Men’s Newcomer of the Year, and Amogelang Maphangula who was named Emperors Palace Women’s Most Promising Player of the Year.
Titans Cricket CEO Dr Jacques Faul commented on the 2023/2024 season.
“These occasions are always great to celebrate the achievements of the season gone by and I couldn’t be happier for all of our winners. It was a season of a lot of growth for us, we hit a lot of new milestones and saw a number of players go on to represent the Proteas in the past season.
“The awards also provide an opportunity to look back at all of the hard work we’ve put in throughout the season and use it as a driver for efforts in the new season. Congratulations once again to all of the winners tonight.” Faul said.
