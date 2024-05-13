Skipper Faf du Plessis credits new aggression for Bengaluru’s IPL revival

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have dragged themselves back into the Indian Premier League playoff race after their early season struggles and captain Faf du Plessis believes a bolder approach in recent matches had sparked their revival.

After losing seven of their first eight matches, Bengaluru embarked on a superb five-match winning spree, with Sunday's 47-run win over Delhi Capitals lifting them to fifth in the table with 12 points, above Delhi and Lucknow on net run rate.

Needing a win to keep their top-four hopes alive, Bengaluru shrugged off the early dismissals of Du Plessis and top-scorer Virat Kohli as Will Jacks made a 29-ball 41 and Rajat Patidar smashed a 32-ball 52 to help them post 187-9.