Cricket

Skipper Faf du Plessis credits new aggression for Bengaluru’s IPL revival

13 May 2024 - 11:46 By Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Faf Du Plessis. File photo
Faf Du Plessis. File photo
Image: Randy Brooks - CPL T20/Getty Images

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have dragged themselves back into the Indian Premier League playoff race after their early season struggles and captain Faf du Plessis believes a bolder approach in recent matches had sparked their revival.

After losing seven of their first eight matches, Bengaluru embarked on a superb five-match winning spree, with Sunday's 47-run win over Delhi Capitals lifting them to fifth in the table with 12 points, above Delhi and Lucknow on net run rate.

Needing a win to keep their top-four hopes alive, Bengaluru shrugged off the early dismissals of Du Plessis and top-scorer Virat Kohli as Will Jacks made a 29-ball 41 and Rajat Patidar smashed a 32-ball 52 to help them post 187-9.

Their bowlers ripped through Delhi to dismiss them for 140 in 19.1 overs, with pacer Yash Dayal claiming three wickets.

“We want to play that style of cricket — RCB talks about playing bold,” Du Plessis said. “Just proud that we can actually do that now, putting our performance together.

“It's just confidence, isn't it? In the first half of the season we were really fighting for it, [but it] didn't quite come together for us. You just need a couple of guys to find their form in the tournament and it's happened.”

Victory over Delhi marked the third straight match where Bengaluru bowled a team out and they have posted totals of 200 or more in five of their last seven games.

“There's been a positive change. Even when we were losing, nobody was pointing fingers at anyone,” Dayal said.

“We've been positive throughout the season and we've become more attacking. We've switched that mode on.”

Bengaluru face third-placed Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.

Reuters

READ MORE

SA cricket on the brink

South Africa’s cricketers are concerned about the future of the sport, with the player’s union believing local cricket is staring into the abyss ...
Sport
1 day ago

More growth for SA20 despite Proteas drama

It may have created controversy because of a weakened Proteas Test team, but the second season of the SA20 appears to have been a resounding success ...
Sport
3 days ago

‘An incredible 20 years’: England’s Anderson on retirement from Tests

England's James Anderson will retire from Test cricket after the first match of the series against West Indies at Lord's this year, he said on ...
Sport
20 hours ago

T20 World Cup will be a ‘big test’ of Markram’s captaincy, says Gibbs

The absence of the ‘impact player', better and deeper bowling line-ups and the possibility of turning tracks may put the handcuffs on the kind of ...
Sport
1 day ago

While Du Preez takes on interim role with Proteas women, the search for a permanent appointment drags on

Cricket SA’s search for a permanent head coach for the Proteas women’s team will have stretched to almost a year by the time the team leaves for a ...
Sport
2 days ago

Cricket starts spreading the World Cup news in the Big Apple

Target audience for the T20 World Cup is expats from Asia, Caribbean and SA
Sport
3 days ago

Proteas head to Jamaica ahead of T20 World Cup

The Proteas will play all three of their T20 Internationals against the West Indies at Sabina Park in Jamaica in the last week of May.
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. ‘There’s no reason we can’t beat Sundowns,’ says Stellies coach Barker Soccer
  2. Mbombela Stadium sold-out for blockbuster Nedbank Cup final between Sundowns ... Soccer
  3. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘I would like to shake hands with Bongani Zungu’: Bernard ... Sport
  4. Chiefs pick up a point against AmaZulu to squeeze back into eighth place Soccer
  5. Richards Bay stun Pirates at Orlando and relegate Cape Town Spurs Soccer

Latest Videos

Joshlin Smith's mom and co-accused appear in court
Message of thanks and relief from George building collapse survivor