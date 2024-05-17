Cricket

Van der Dussen to captain Proteas in brief T20 series in the West Indies

17 May 2024 - 16:00
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Rassie van der Dussen will captain the Proteaas on a short T20 tour to the West Indies.
Rassie van der Dussen will captain the Proteaas on a short T20 tour to the West Indies.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Rassie van der Dussen will captain the Proteas in their brief three-match series in the West Indies next week.  

Van der Dussen, who is not part of the Proteas squad for the T20 World Cup, was made skipper with Aiden Markram still playing in the IPL for the Sunrisers Hyderabad who qualified for the play-offs earlier this week.  

“Rassie brings a wealth of experience. It is a relatively inexperienced group. He offers huge value given the T20 cricket he has been playing,” said Proteas coach Rob Walter.    

Van der Dussen said earlier this week he was disappointed by his omission from the World Cup but it was important for him to focus on helping some of the young members of the squad travelling to the West Indies for three T20 Internationals in Kingston, Jamaica.  

‘Relationship was strained’: Rickelton on World Cup call ahead of Van der Dussen

When Ryan Rickelton found out he’d been selected for the Proteas T20 World Cup squad, his excitement was quelled by the disappointment he felt for ...
Sport
1 day ago

“Sharing my experiences from previous World Cups is something I want to do in the next two weeks. My primary role is to see what I can instil in them. If there is one moment, where they can recall something that I said and it helps them, my job is fulfilled.” 

Meanwhile, Anrich Nortjé, Quinton de Kock and Gerald Coetzee, whose teams have been knocked out of contention in the IPL will join the squad in the West Indies next week.  

Thereafter, said Walter, players would come in dribs and drabs.  

The Hyderabad trio of Markram, Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen may travel straight to the US depending on their team’s progress in the playoffs, as may Keshav Maharaj who is with the Rajasthan Royals.   

But Walter is satisfied the whole group will be together by May 26 when they travel to Florida for their only warm-up game before the World Cup.  

Six of the squad headed to the West Indies will also play in the World Cup, with the Proteas' opening match in the tournament taking place at the Nassau International Stadium in New York, on June 3, against Sri Lanka.  

Van der Dussen puts World Cup disappointment aside to help younger teammates

Rassie van der Dussen admits that he finds himself in “a weird situation” as he prepares to head to the West Indies with the Proteas this weekend.
Sport
2 days ago

“There is zero data, everything is new. They’re using drop-in pitches which have been created in Adelaide and brought in. The drop-in pitches in general tend to be quite consistent, they play on them a lot in New Zealand,” said Walter.  

“The wickets traditionally in Adelaide have been excellent. I expect them to be good wickets. There are a few games there before our first one, so that will give us the chance to look at a few things.” 

The Proteas travel to the Caribbean on Saturday, with first match taking place on May 25.  

SA squad for West Indies: Matthew Breetzke, Ottniel Baartman, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen (capt), Quinton de Kock, Gerald Coetzee, Anrich Nortjé. 

MORE:

‘Relationship was strained’: Rickelton on World Cup call ahead of Van der Dussen

When Ryan Rickelton found out he’d been selected for the Proteas T20 World Cup squad, his excitement was quelled by the disappointment he felt for ...
Sport
1 day ago

Van der Dussen puts World Cup disappointment aside to help younger teammates

Rassie van der Dussen admits that he finds himself in “a weird situation” as he prepares to head to the West Indies with the Proteas this weekend.
Sport
2 days ago

With eye on Proteas, Breetkze aims to grow into role of Warriors captain

Having taken to the role of Warriors captain like a duck to water in a topsy-turvy domestic campaign, Matthew Breetzke hopes to further build his ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Relationship was strained’: Rickelton on World Cup call ahead of Van der Dussen Cricket
  2. Broos names Foster in Bafana provisional squad, no place for Mabasa Soccer
  3. Van der Dussen puts World Cup disappointment aside to help younger teammates Cricket
  4. Huge clashes in Pirates’ and Stellies’ chase for second place this weekend Soccer
  5. Mokwena says his record-breaking Sundowns will be long remembered Soccer

Latest Videos

President Ramaphosa visits the George building site collapse, offers sympathy
'Doctors don't listen to the doomsayers! Stay in SA': Health minister on the NHI