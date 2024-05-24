Proteas Women plead for more Test matches as they prepare for India tour

As they prepare for the multiformat tour of India next month, Proteas Women have again pleaded for more Test cricket for South Africa.
On the menu of their Indian tour, Proteas Women are scheduled to play three T20s and ODIs and just one Test match and interim coach Dillon du Preez and wicketkeeper Sinalo Jafta are asking for more of the longer format.
Speaking during their first preparation camp at Groenkloof in Pretoria, Du Preez said he is happy for the one Test match to take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai but they are craving for more.
“We need to play more Test cricket because other teams such as Australia and England are playing more than us,” said Du Preez.
“We need to focus on that, it is something we struggle with, like going into a multiformat against India. There is not enough time to focus on all formats and T20s and ODIs are important for rankings and the forthcoming World Cups but we definitely need to play more Test cricket.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
“I am happy we have one Test match but if we go to England and Australia, maybe we can sling in two Tests and that will be a bonus for the team.”
Jafta shared Du Preez’s sentiments that they need to spend more batting time in the longer format of the game.
“In a calendar season, the likes of Australia, England and India probably have five or six Test matches whereas with us it has been one a season and Test cricket is about batting time.
“One thing I have learnt from when we played a Test match against Australia in February is, it is the mind that carries you through those days. It was tough, not necessarily from the game, it was more like telling yourself 'one more ball'.
Never mind the sceptics, 2024 is the year the Proteas should win the World Cup
“The beautiful thing in Test cricket is when you see a wicket but that wicket didn't happen in that over but it was because of the build-up. The importance is we have to improve our game and Test cricket is the one for me because I enjoy [it].”
Jafta admitted they still have a lot to learn but they can only do that through more matches.
“There are a lot of learnings, you saw now our new batting coach is Baakier Abrahams from the Warriors and we had a meeting with him. The way he wants to structure the game for us is like we know we were on the right track.
“He has given the confidence that it is OK to play that shot you were thinking about, he is more worried about assessing conditions properly and executing correctly. He is challenging us in ways we never thought of before and he is a good addition to the team.”
