Kolkata’s Aussie star Starc earns price tag in warning shot before World Cup

A slow start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) put Mitchell Starc's record price tag under the microscope but the Australian all-formats hero underlined his worth as he lifted Kolkata Knight Riders to a third title.

Starc, the costliest cricketer in the history of the league, was named Player of the Match after taking 2-14 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, including bowling opener Abhishek Sharma with an unplayable delivery that pundits adjudged the tournament's best.

The performance came after his brilliant semifinal when he took three wickets and bowled Australia teammate Travis Head with the second ball.

Starc started the tournament as one of its least economical bowlers, generating headlines across the world that compared his $2.98m (R54.7m) price tag with his paucity of wickets.

It also led to a few lighthearted barbs from teammates. None will be laughing at him now.

“There have been plenty of jokes. A lot has been made of the money,” said the rangy left-armer.