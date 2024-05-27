Cricket

Kolkata’s Aussie star Starc earns price tag in warning shot before World Cup

27 May 2024 - 13:34 By Ian Ransom
Mitchell Starc of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates the wicket of Rahul Tripathi of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2024 Indian Premier League final at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.
Image: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

A slow start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) put Mitchell Starc's record price tag under the microscope but the Australian all-formats hero underlined his worth as he lifted Kolkata Knight Riders to a third title.

Starc, the costliest cricketer in the history of the league, was named Player of the Match after taking 2-14 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, including bowling opener Abhishek Sharma with an unplayable delivery that pundits adjudged the tournament's best.

The performance came after his brilliant semifinal when he took three wickets and bowled Australia teammate Travis Head with the second ball.

Starc started the tournament as one of its least economical bowlers, generating headlines across the world that compared his $2.98m (R54.7m) price tag with his paucity of wickets.

It also led to a few lighthearted barbs from teammates. None will be laughing at him now.

“There have been plenty of jokes. A lot has been made of the money,” said the rangy left-armer.

“I am older and more experienced now, so that has helped with managing the expectations and leading the attack.

“It's been a lot of fun, it's been great to learn and see how these guys go about it but full credit to the whole players and staff, it's made my life pretty easy.”

Starc's stunning return to form in the IPL burnishes his record in big matches and comes days before the T20 World Cup starts in the US and the Caribbean on Sunday.

The 34-year-old took three wickets in the final of last year's 50-over World Cup against hosts India and will likely be important for Australia's hopes of becoming the first nation to hold cricket's three global trophies in Tests, ODIs and T20.

Kolkata's eye-watering bid for Starc during the IPL auctions stunned the cricket world late last year but it now appears to have been a master stroke. They may have to fork out more to retain his services in 2025.

Kolkata win third IPL title after bowlers rout Hyderabad

Kolkata Knight Riders won their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title with a comprehensive eight-wicket victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins will no doubt be happier playing with Starc for Australia than against him in the IPL.

“I thought they bowled fantastically,” Cummins said after Hyderabad were skittled for 113.

“Unfortunately, my old mate Starcy turned it on again.”

Starc, Cummins and Head will link up with the rest of Australia's T20 World Cup squad in the coming days ahead of their opener against Oman on June 5.

Captain Mitchell Marsh said Australia felt lucky to have “world-class” Starc.

“He’s so important for the makeup of our team,” Marsh said after training in Trinidad.

“We know Starcy is the X-factor, and you see throughout T20 cricket these days it’s the X-factor players who win you games, win you tournaments.”

Reuters

