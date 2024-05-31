Cricket

Wolvaardt's Proteas face spin examination on trip to India

31 May 2024 - 13:45 By Stuart Hess
Laura Wolvaardt will lead a 16-player squad on a tour to India in June.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

South Africa’s women’s cricket team will face a test on and off the field when they travel to India next month with management and players under scrutiny. 

The Proteas women will play one Test, three ODIs and three T20 Internationals as part of a three-week tour which will see Dillon du Preez occupy the head coach position for the first time. 

For now his position is temporary, with Cricket SA assessing him and the rest of the management staff before the T20 World Cup in September. 

“This [is] a great opportunity for the [new management team] to find their feet before we come back and start our preparation for the World Cup,” said Du Preez.

He was appointed earlier this month after Hilton Moreeng, who had been the side’s head coach for more than a decade, chose not to accept another short-term contract.

“The key for us is to assess the conditions as soon as possible, be calm under pressure and try to play key moments in the game better than the opposition. We know a series against India in India will be tough,’ said Du Preez. 

Cricket SA announced a squad for the Test match and the ODIs, with the T20 group to be announced later during the tour. 

The team will be led by Laura Wolvaardt and includes two uncapped players, wicketkeeper/batter Mieke de Ridder and all-rounder Annerie Dercksen. Top order batter Tasmin Brits, who recently signed for the Central Gauteng Lions, will have her fitness assessed after undergoing knee surgery. 

Lara Goodall, Chloe Tryon and Ayanda Hlubi were left out of the tour party because of injury. 

The team will depart for India on June 8 and start the tour with a One-Day warm-up match in Bengaluru. The ODI series which follows will take place at the Chinnaswamy Stadium and forms part of the ICC Women’s Championship series, which will determine automatic qualifiers for the 2025 ODI Women’s World Cup.

The Proteas are third in that competition, with the top five teams all earning a spot in the World Cup to be hosted in India. 

The one-off Test, which will be South Africa's second one this year, will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from June 28. 

Proteas squad:

Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka*, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, ⁠Delmi Tucker 

*ODI Squad Only

