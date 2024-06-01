Rabada's return a welcome boost for Proteas ahead of World Cup opener

What he does know is that he has a full group of fully fit bowlers that can be called upon. Kagiso Rabada, Ottniel Baartman and Tabraiz Shamsi have all overcome minor niggles, participating fully in the Proteas simulated training session in Florida last week.

Simons also explained that he was not concerned about the form of Anrich Nortjé, who has struggled to make an impact at the IPL and then in the series against West Indies, since making a return from a back ailment.

Nortje failed to pick up a wicket in the six overs he bowled in Jamaica, while conceding 73 runs. In the IPL he took only seven wickets in the six matches he played, with his economy rate of 13.36, indicating a lack of control.

“In T20 cricket it is very dangerous to always look at numbers as an indication and then say that is how somebody has bowled. He is bowling with pace and with confidence. The numbers haven’t been great for him in the last while, but I’m not overly concerned.”

The Proteas last played Sri Lanka in a T20 match during the World Cup in the UAE in 2021, winning a thrilling encounter on a spinner’s track in Sharjah, by four wickets in the last over.

“It’s going to be about the team that adapts the quickest to conditions,” said Simons. “The more conditions suit us, the better for us and if it’s in their favour then they become tougher opponents.”

“They have some innovative skills among their bowling unit. Matheesha Pathirana, who I worked with at the IPL, has that round arm action and bowls a lot of very good yorkers and Maheesh Theekshana has a lot of variety.”

“In this format, you don’t take any opponent lightly and Sri Lanka are formidable opponents,” said Simons.