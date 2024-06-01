Supersized World Cup sets stage for new generation of T20 giant-slayers

A record 20 teams have converged upon the US and West Indies ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup, offering plenty of chances for cricket's lesser lights to shine in the month-long spectacle which begins on Sunday.

Split across four groups, the sport's usual trophy contenders are joined by a dozen more hopefuls eager to make their presence felt, starting with Canada and co-hosts the US who both make their tournament debut in the opening match in Dallas.

Uganda will also feature for the first time and for veteran spinner Frank Nsubuga, 43, it marks the apex of a personal journey which began in 1997, a year before his country was granted membership to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

“I've been playing for 27 years for the national team, to see this dream is making me so, so happy,” he told Reuters.

“We want to leave a legacy... we want to leave something the world can see.”

The T20 showpiece had previously grown from 12 to 16 teams since its 2007 inception and the format's unpredictable nature has seen many strong outfits humbled.