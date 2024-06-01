Cricket

Supersized World Cup sets stage for new generation of T20 giant-slayers

01 June 2024 - 12:45 By Joel Dubber and Sam Tobin
Jos Buttler of England plays a shot during the fourth T20I against Pakistan at The Oval on in London on Thursday. The series served as the two teams' final warm-up for the T20 World Cup.
Image: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

A record 20 teams have converged upon the US and West Indies ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup, offering plenty of chances for cricket's lesser lights to shine in the month-long spectacle which begins on Sunday.

Split across four groups, the sport's usual trophy contenders are joined by a dozen more hopefuls eager to make their presence felt, starting with Canada and co-hosts the US who both make their tournament debut in the opening match in Dallas.

Uganda will also feature for the first time and for veteran spinner Frank Nsubuga, 43, it marks the apex of a personal journey which began in 1997, a year before his country was granted membership to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

“I've been playing for 27 years for the national team, to see this dream is making me so, so happy,” he told Reuters.

“We want to leave a legacy... we want to leave something the world can see.”

The T20 showpiece had previously grown from 12 to 16 teams since its 2007 inception and the format's unpredictable nature has seen many strong outfits humbled.

In the 2022 edition, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies fell to Netherlands, Namibia and Scotland respectively, three blossoming sides capable of ruffling more feathers this time around despite operating with a fraction of the budget distributed by the ICC to Test-playing nations.

Despite beating eventual champions England during the group stage of the last World Cup, Ireland face an uphill Group A battle placed alongside India and Pakistan.

Afghanistan, whose talismanic captain Rashid Khan and predecessor Mohammad Nabi return from Indian Premier League duty, pose a constant white-ball threat and will fancy their chances of a top-two finish in Group C ahead of two-time victors West Indies.

Bangladesh are no longer pushovers but the T20 World Cup has not been a happy hunting ground and a 24% winning record suggests it will be difficult to advance past South Africa and Sri Lanka in Group D.

To have any hope of reaching the 'Super 8s', Oman would need to stun Australia or England in Group B.

Proteas hope New York provides conditions for quicks to thrive

The Proteas will have a very big part to play in that as they participate in the first Cricket World Cup match to be hosted in New York
1 day ago

Nepal, travelling without spinner Sandeep Lamichhane who was recently cleared of rape on appeal but has been unable to secure a visa to enter the US, and Papua New Guinea enter their second showing with minimal expectations but nothing to lose.

“You never know what's going to come out of a T20 because it changes almost every ball,” said Uganda's Nsubuga. 

Two of the favourites for the World Cup clashed in a warm-up on Thursday as England cruised to a seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in the fourth T20I at The Oval on to claim the rain-affected series 2-0 ahead of the World Cup.

Jos Buttler, returning to the side after the birth of his third child, won the toss and opted to bowl only to see Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam propel Pakistan to 59-0 in the power play.

But Babar (36) and Rizwan (23) fell in consecutive overs and the visitors slumped to 86-5, before Usman Khan (38) showed some fight to bolster his World Cup chances as Pakistan posted a below-par total of 157.

Shadley van Schalkwyk's leap of faith leads to World Cup debut for Team USA

When Shadley van Schalkwyk was bowling at Mangaung Oval in 2019, the last thing on his mind was playing in front of people wearing Seattle Seahawks ...
1 day ago

Phil Salt (45) and Buttler (39) broke the back of the chase, smashing 78 from the first six overs, to set up Will Jacks (20) and Jonny Bairstow (28 not out) to take England to a comfortable win in the 16th over. 

England begin their World Cup campaign against Scotland at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown on Thursday.

Pakistan's first game is against the US at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, also on Thursday.

The US and Canada play the opening match of the World Cup at Grand Prairie Stadium on Sunday. West Indies meet Papua New Guinea at Guyana National Stadium in Sunday's later game.

The Proteas' first clash is against Sri Lanka at New York's Modular Stadium on Monday (4.30pm SA time).

T20 World Cup opening group stage fixtures (SA times):

Sunday:

US v Canada (2.30pm)

West Indies v Papua New Guinea (4.30pm)''

Monday:

Namibia v Oman (2.30pm)

Sri Lanka v South Africa (4.30pm)

Tuesday:

Afghanistan v Uganda (2.30pm)

England v Scotland (4.30pm)

Netherlands v Nepal (5.30pm)

Wednesday:

India v Ireland (4.30pm)

Thursday:

Papua New Guinea v Uganda (1.30pm)

Australia v Oman (2.30pm)

US v Pakistan (5.30pm)

Namibia v Scotland (9pm)

Friday:

Canada v Ireland (4.30pm)

Saturday:

New Zealand v Afghanistan (1.30pm)

Sri Lanka v Bangladesh (2.30pm)

Netherlands v South Africa (4.30pm)

Australia v England (7pm)

Sunday, June 9:

West Indies v Uganda (2.30pm)

India v Pakistan (4.30pm)

Oman v Scotland (7pm)

Reuters

