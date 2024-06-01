West Indies head into T20 World Cup on home soil with renewed hope

West Indies will be eager to hoist the Twenty20 World Cup for a third time when they co-host next month's tournament with the US, and in the process bury the heartbreak of failing to even qualify for last year's 50-over World Cup.

The glory years of West Indian cricket are long gone as the team that won the first two editions of the 50-over World Cup did not even make the cut for last year's tournament in India — the first time ever that they had missed the event.

West Indies are now looking for redemption under the guidance of Daren Sammy, a coach who knows what it takes to win the global T20 trophy after he captained them to the title in 2012 and 2016.

Sammy was appointed as West Indies' limited overs coach in May last year after the resignation of Phil Simmons after their first-round exit at the 2022 T20 World Cup.

While the 40-year-old will be desperate to get West Indies back on top of the world, he hopes his bowlers can step up and make the most of home advantage.