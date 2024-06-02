Cricket

Proteas hungry and excited by the chance to create history in the US

02 June 2024 - 21:02
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
Aiden Markram was in typically laidback mood ahead of SA's opening World Cup encounter against Sri Lanka on Monday
EYES ON THE PRIZE Aiden Markram was in typically laidback mood ahead of SA's opening World Cup encounter against Sri Lanka on Monday
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Aiden Markram cut a typically chilled figure on the eve of his first assignment as full-time Proteas captain at a World Cup, saying he wasn’t bothered by the team not being able to train at the venue where they will be playing their first match nor that they’d have an usually early start for that encounter. 

The surroundings are unusual too — New York city, although the Nassau International Stadium is situated almost 90 minutes east of Manhattan’s renowned skyline, while spotting the Statue of Liberty probably requires a powerful telescope.

The Proteas meet Sri Lanka at the temporary facility in Long Island, at 10.30am local time on Monday (4.30pm SA time) in their opening Group D match. 

“It’s a bit different, we are used to starting T20 matches in the evening,” said Markram. “But we’ve got used to waking up early and doing some early morning routines.”

The venue itself has only been used once — in a warm up game on Saturday featuring India and Bangladesh — and the South African and Sri Lankan players had not been able to train there until Sunday afternoon. 

Instead they’re both using a facility situated about 20 minutes away from the venue, which Markram described as beautiful. 

“We will have a run around (at the Nassau Stadium on Sunday) afternoon and do some fielding drills, but otherwise we’re happy to do our preparation at this beautiful facility.”

The intel gathered from that warm-up game, suggested that fielding might be an issue, with the outfield somewhat sandy, making diving risky. 

“On the day we have to assess conditions really quickly and then develop plans that can help us do well.”

Despite SA’s having a potent middle order batting line-up, they’re not going into being mentioned as favourites for the tournament. That is arguably the result of the country’s history in ICC events which has been marked by failure. 

Markram doesn’t feel his team were under additional pressure because of the continued absence of a world title for the senior team.

“For the time being we are trying to achieve something that we haven’t achieved before. I don’t think that brings extra pressure, more excitement and energy to the team. We’d love to get that first one and we believe we have the team to do so. The guys are really hungry to get that first one,” said Markram.

Monday’s match is shaping up as a battle between Sri Lanka’s bewildering array of bowlers and that powerful Proteas middle order. The slow bowlers didn’t have much joy in that warm-up match, but Sri Lanka aren’t just a team that relies on spin. 

Dilshan Madushanka, the third highest wicket-taker at last year’s ODI World Cup, heads a seam bowling line up that includes the ‘Malinga mimic’ Matheesa Pathirana and the wily Nuwan Thusara. In Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga, they have wicket-taking spin options, so will feel they are a threat throughout the innings. 

What they don’t have is a batting line-up featuring the six-hitting ability that SA brings to the table in the shape of Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen and Tristan Stubbs. 

However, SA’s bowling, historically the strength of the side, has been a concern heading into the tournament. Anrich Nortjé and Gerald Coetzee are battling to take wickets, and it looks like Kagiso Rabada will again be leaned on heavily, at least in the early stages. 

“Looking at the big picture, it’s quite an exciting day, I never thought I’d be playing in World Cup in New York, it’s something to be really excited about,” said Markram.

