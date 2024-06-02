US down Canada in all-American T20 World Cup opener

The US destroyed Canada's bowling after a slow start to overpower their neighbours by seven wickets in the opening match of the Twenty20 World Cup in Dallas on Saturday.

Aaron Jones muscled 10 sixes in an unbeaten 94 from 40 balls to propel his team to 197 for three from 17.4 overs in reply to Canada's 194 for five.

Opener Navneet Dhaliwal top-scored with 61 for the Canadians before he was caught off former New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson bowling his first delivery for his new team.

The ninth edition of the sport's shortest format opened with a matchup between two countries who in 1844 played the first international in the summer game of the British Empire. Canada won a low-scoring three-day game in New York that year by 23 runs.