Speedy Nortje sets up opening World Cup victory for Proteas
Clearly New York suits Anrich Nortjé.
After months on the sidelines with a lower back injury — that cost him a spot in the Proteas squad at last year’s ODI World Cup — followed by a lengthy period in which he struggled for form and confidence, the 30 year old took to the ‘Big Apple’ with relish on Monday.
Bowling with speeds comfortably above 140km/h, with an odd one touching 150, Nortje destroyed Sri Lanka taking 4/7 paving the way for what was ultimately a comfortable six-wicket win by the Proteas in their opening T20 World Cup match.
South Africa’s bowlers were gifted first use of the pitch by Sri Lanka’s captain Wanindu Hasarange, who won the toss, on a pitch with variable bounce. Given it was the first match to be played at the Nassau County International Stadium — a temporary venue that seats 35000, situated in Long Island — it was a strange decision. South Africa made sure it was the wrong one.
From the start, Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada made life difficult for the Sri Lankans, with the extra bounce off a good length, putting pressure on their openers. The Proteas’ decision to select four front-line quicks, turned out to be correct, with Ottniel Baartman, playing his first World Cup match gaining immediate success, when he had Pathum Nissanka caught at third man for three.
“Something like that hardly happens in T20 cricket,” Baartman said about taking a wicket with his first ball. “But the guys upfront set the tone and I took advantage of that.”
By that stage it was clear that any IPL type batting was not going to be the order of the day.
Kusal Mendis, who top scored with 19, struggled to find any rhythm.
He was the second of Nortje’s victims, attempting to hook a 146km/h bouncer, but only picking out Tristan Stubbs who took an excellent tumbling catch at deep square leg.
The pressure Nortje and Co. created forced Sri Lanka into attempting attacking shots, which was not the correct option against quick bowling on the surface.
Three other batters were caught in the deep as Sri Lanka sought out the boundary and they were eventually dismissed in the final over, for 77, their lowest total in T20 Internationals.
Nortje’s figures were also the best in a T20 World Cup, while the rest of the South African attack delighted in the conditions, with left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj also taking 2/22, while Baartman finished with 1/9 and Rabada 2/21.
“Aiden (Markram) was exceptional with his captaincy, and of course the wicket was good for seamers,” said Baartman.
South Africa’s batters found the conditions tough as well, and at 58/4 in their run-chase there would have been a few nerves in their dugout. Quinton de Kock took 27 balls to make 20, with his most authoritative shot, a pulled six off Angelo Mathews.
It took back to back boundaries from Heinrich Klaasen off Hasaranga in the 15th over — a towering six over midwicket followed by a straight strike for four — to ease the anxiety as they reached the target with 22 balls to spare.
The Proteas play their next match on Saturday at the same venue and will be hoping for a slightly easier surface against the Netherlands.