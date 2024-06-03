Speedy Nortje sets up opening World Cup victory for Proteas

Clearly New York suits Anrich Nortjé.

After months on the sidelines with a lower back injury — that cost him a spot in the Proteas squad at last year’s ODI World Cup — followed by a lengthy period in which he struggled for form and confidence, the 30 year old took to the ‘Big Apple’ with relish on Monday.

Bowling with speeds comfortably above 140km/h, with an odd one touching 150, Nortje destroyed Sri Lanka taking 4/7 paving the way for what was ultimately a comfortable six-wicket win by the Proteas in their opening T20 World Cup match.

South Africa’s bowlers were gifted first use of the pitch by Sri Lanka’s captain Wanindu Hasarange, who won the toss, on a pitch with variable bounce. Given it was the first match to be played at the Nassau County International Stadium — a temporary venue that seats 35000, situated in Long Island — it was a strange decision. South Africa made sure it was the wrong one.