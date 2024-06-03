Windies rally to battling win against Papua New Guinea in World Cup opener

Twice world champions West Indies plundered 52 from their final five overs to complete a five-wicket victory over Papua New Guinea with an over to spare in their opening match at the T20 World Cup at the Providence Stadium on Sunday.

Roston Chase struck an unbeaten 42 from 27 deliveries and the powerful Andre Russell hit an enormous six over mid-on as West Indies successfully chased down Papua New Guinea’s 136 for eight.

West Indies had to fight hard against an enthusiastic Papua New Guinea attack on a slow pitch but Chase kept cool in the latter stages to see his team safely home.

“I gave myself time and backed myself,” said Chase, who was named man-of-the-match. “To start the tournament with a win is always good. I had to take it home for the team and I did.”

Papua New Guinea, making only their second appearance in a T20 World Cup, were soon in trouble after West Indies won the toss and opted to field first.