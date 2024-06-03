Cricket

Windies rally to battling win against Papua New Guinea in World Cup opener

03 June 2024 - 08:26 By John Mehaffey
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Roston Chase of West Indies plays a shot as Kiplin Doriga of Papua New Guinea keeps during the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup match at Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana on Sunday.
Roston Chase of West Indies plays a shot as Kiplin Doriga of Papua New Guinea keeps during the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup match at Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana on Sunday.
Image: Darrian Traynor-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

Twice world champions West Indies plundered 52 from their final five overs to complete a five-wicket victory over Papua New Guinea with an over to spare in their opening match at the T20 World Cup at the Providence Stadium on Sunday.

Roston Chase struck an unbeaten 42 from 27 deliveries and the powerful Andre Russell hit an enormous six over mid-on as West Indies successfully chased down Papua New Guinea’s 136 for eight.

West Indies had to fight hard against an enthusiastic Papua New Guinea attack on a slow pitch but Chase kept cool in the latter stages to see his team safely home.

“I gave myself time and backed myself,” said Chase, who was named man-of-the-match. “To start the tournament with a win is always good. I had to take it home for the team and I did.”

Papua New Guinea, making only their second appearance in a T20 World Cup, were soon in trouble after West Indies won the toss and opted to field first.

The hosts had picked three spinners possibly to hasten the over rate with rain forecast later in the day after torrential rain drenched the Guyana capital on the previous day. Rain did fall shortly after West Indies began their run chase but the sun soon shone again and only 15 minutes’ play was lost.

Papua New Guinea lost Tony Ura for two in the first over when he was caught by Nicholas Pooran off Romario Shepherd, then Lega Siaka was bowled for one off Akeal Hosein's second delivery.

Captain Assad Vala made 21 before being caught by Chase off Alzarri Joseph and Sese Bau helped to stage a partial recovery by taking 14 off a Gudakesh Motie over and reached his half century from 43 balls before he fell lbw to Joseph for 50.

But wickets kept tumbling cheaply and Papua New Guinea could manage only 136 from their 20 overs. Five of the six bowlers used by the West Indies took a wicket.

Reuters

MORE:

Proteas hungry and excited by the chance to create history in the US

Aiden Markram cut a typically chilled figure on the eve of his first assignment as fulltime Proteas captain at a World Cup, saying he wasn’t bothered ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Rabada's return a welcome boost for Proteas ahead of World Cup opener

Tactical intellect and accuracy in execution will be important components for the Proteas bowlers if they hope to stem the tide of aggressive batting ...
Sport
1 day ago

West Indies head into T20 World Cup on home soil with renewed hope

West Indies will be eager to hoist the Twenty20 World Cup for a third time when they co-host next month's tournament with the US, and in the process ...
Sport
1 day ago

US down Canada in all-American T20 World Cup opener

The US destroyed Canada's bowling after a slow start to overpower their neighbours by seven wickets in the opening match of the Twenty20 World Cup in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Supersized World Cup sets stage for new generation of T20 giant-slayers

A record 20 teams have converged upon the US and West Indies ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup, offering plenty of chances for cricket's lesser lights ...
Sport
2 days ago

Markram must set the tone in Proteas' journey into the unknown

The Proteas’s journey into the unknown, does not only involve playing in New York, but also how Aiden Markram will fare in his first assignment as ...
Sport
1 day ago

Shadley van Schalkwyk's leap of faith leads to World Cup debut for Team USA

When Shadley van Schalkwyk was bowling at Mangaung Oval in 2019, the last thing on his mind was playing in front of people wearing Seattle Seahawks ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. ‘We’re cooking’: Riveiro after Pirates claim fourth trophy in five beating ... Soccer
  2. Rabada's return a welcome boost for Proteas ahead of World Cup opener Cricket
  3. Not fair for me to compare Soweto derby to Sundowns-Pirates: Mokwena Soccer
  4. Late Mofokeng winner sees Pirates edge Sundowns to defend Nedbank Cup Soccer
  5. ‘It’s a decision I made and that’s it,’ says Broos of Mabasa not making Bafana ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...