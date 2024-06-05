Cricket

Rohit tried to persuade Dravid to stay on as India coach

05 June 2024 - 10:04 By Aadi Nair
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
India's Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid during a practice session at the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Ahmedabad, India in November 2023. File photo
India's Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid during a practice session at the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Ahmedabad, India in November 2023. File photo
Image: Reuters/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

India captain Rohit Sharma said he tried to persuade Rahul Dravid to stay on as coach after the Twenty20 World Cup.

Dravid's contract expires at the end of June and the former captain said on Monday he had no plans to reapply for the position, with the Indian cricket board (BCCI) having advertised the vacancy since early May.

The 51-year-old took over the national team after the 2021 Twenty20 World Cup, replacing Ravi Shastri, and Rohit told reporters on Tuesday that Dravid was a big role model for the team.

“He was my first captain, and then I've seen him play while I was just coming into the team,” he said at the T20 World Cup, where India play their opening match against Ireland in New York later on Wednesday (4.30pm SA time).

Nortje blocks out noise and shows off his best form for Proteas in New York

While there was plenty said and written about Anrich Nortjé in the build-up to the T20 World Cup, most of which was not encouraging, the big fast ...
Sport
1 day ago

“We know what he's achieved personally as a player and also what he's done for the team over the years. He's shown a lot of great determination throughout his career, and that is something that, when he came here as a coach, I wanted to learn from him.

“I tried convincing him to stay, but obviously, there are a lot of things that he needs to look after as well. I've personally enjoyed my time with him. I'm sure the rest of the guys will say the same.”

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir, who was mentor to Indian Premier League champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2024 season, is the leading candidate to replace Dravid, according to reports in Indian media.

Gambhir this week told Indian news agency PTI that he would love to take on the role, adding: “There is no bigger honour than coaching your national team.”

The June 1 to 29 World Cup is being co-hosted by the US and West Indies.

Reuters

MORE:

Speedy Nortje sets up opening World Cup victory for Proteas

Clearly New York suits Anrich Nortje.
Sport
1 day ago

Windies rally to battling win against Papua New Guinea in World Cup opener

CRICKET-T20-WIN-PNG/ (UPDATE 1):UPDATE 1-Cricket-West Indies rally to win opening T20 match
Sport
2 days ago

US down Canada in all-American T20 World Cup opener

The US destroyed Canada's bowling after a slow start to overpower their neighbours by seven wickets in the opening match of the Twenty20 World Cup in ...
Sport
3 days ago

Proteas hungry and excited by the chance to create history in the US

Aiden Markram cut a typically chilled figure on the eve of his first assignment as fulltime Proteas captain at a World Cup, saying he wasn’t bothered ...
Sport
2 days ago

Rabada's return a welcome boost for Proteas ahead of World Cup opener

Tactical intellect and accuracy in execution will be important components for the Proteas bowlers if they hope to stem the tide of aggressive batting ...
Sport
3 days ago

Supersized World Cup sets stage for new generation of T20 giant-slayers

A record 20 teams have converged upon the US and West Indies ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup, offering plenty of chances for cricket's lesser lights ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Orlando Pirates announce exit of a coach and a player Soccer
  2. World at his feet: Relebohile Mofokeng all smiles at his first Bafana training Soccer
  3. Nearly half of African teams left homeless in World Cup games Soccer
  4. Safa softens stance on introduction of coaching standards in PSL from next ... Soccer
  5. Fans applaud Kaizer Chiefs’ ‘one-player’ return to Bafana, call for coach ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...