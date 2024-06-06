New York prepares for India-Pakistan T20: ‘Super Bowl on steroids’

New York officials are preparing for the “Super Bowl on steroids” as thousands descend upon Nassau County International Cricket Stadium for the clash of arch-rivals India and Pakistan in the group stage of the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

The two sides form one of the most intense rivalries in sport and the temporary, 34,000-seat stadium in East Meadow, New York, will be bursting at the seams, with millions more watching on TV.

“India v Pakistan is like the Super Bowl on steroids. We had no idea how huge it was,” Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said. “We want to put our best foot forward.”

That has meant an extraordinary safety effort, with security personnel from every level in the region working in conjunction in the county, which sits adjacent to New York City.

New York state governor Kathy Hochul said last week that there will be increased security for the World Cup, after reported threats including those specifically related to the India-Pakistan fixture.

“I found her remarks refreshing,” said Blakeman. “I'm very confident that this is a safe environment — if it wasn't, then I wouldn't hold it.”