Cricket

Stoinis happy Australia shook ‘cobwebs’ easing past Oman at World Cup

06 June 2024 - 13:22 By Aadi Nair
Marcus Stoinis of Australia celebrates after dismissing Aqib Ilyas of Oman in the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Wednesday.
Image: Matthew Lewis-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis scored an unbeaten 67 and took three wickets as Australia recorded a comfortable 39-run win over Oman in their Twenty20 World Cup opener in Barbados on Wednesday.

Put in to bat after losing the toss, The Test and one-day world champions had a shaky start, losing Travis Head early on before Oman's Mehran Khan struck twice in two balls to claim the wickets of Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell.

Stoinis's arrival brought some stability and he combined for a 102-run partnership with opener David Warner (56), which took Australia past the 150-run mark.

The 34-year-old also had a significant affect with the ball, taking the wickets of Oman captain Aqib Ilyas and batter Zeeshan Maqsood.

“It was a nice start. Maybe a few cobwebs for us but we're better for it and nice that we got the win,” Stoinis, named the player of the match, said. “And nice I got to spend some time in the middle and have a bit of a bowl.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Uganda scored their first-ever victory in a T20 World Cup after beating Papua New Guinea by three wickets in a low-scoring match in Guyana.

The African side bowled out their opponents for 77, before Riazat Ali Shah's calculated knock of 33 helped them chase down the target with 10 balls remaining.

“Super proud of the work they put in. To get a win for their country at a World Cup is pretty special,” Uganda captain Brian Masaba said.

“It has been quite a journey. Three to four years of very hard work by the players and the board back home.”

Reuters

