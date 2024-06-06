Stoinis happy Australia shook ‘cobwebs’ easing past Oman at World Cup

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis scored an unbeaten 67 and took three wickets as Australia recorded a comfortable 39-run win over Oman in their Twenty20 World Cup opener in Barbados on Wednesday.

Put in to bat after losing the toss, The Test and one-day world champions had a shaky start, losing Travis Head early on before Oman's Mehran Khan struck twice in two balls to claim the wickets of Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell.

Stoinis's arrival brought some stability and he combined for a 102-run partnership with opener David Warner (56), which took Australia past the 150-run mark.

The 34-year-old also had a significant affect with the ball, taking the wickets of Oman captain Aqib Ilyas and batter Zeeshan Maqsood.