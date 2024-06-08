Magical Miller saves Proteas from another Dutch nightmare

The tension that enveloped the batting was absent when SA bowled, with Aiden Markram understandably choosing that option after winning the toss.

Despite no obvious demons in the pitch, as had been the case earlier in the week, the Proteas picked a wicket in the first over thanks to Marco Jansen. He should have had another in the third, but the delivery that found the outside edge of Vikram Singh’s bat, was a ‘no ball.’

Nevermind, in his third over Jansen, knocked back Singh’s off stump, this time his front foot in a legal position.

In between Ottniel Baartman, built pressure against the hard-hitting Max O’Dowd, and having frustrated the Dutch opener, he then found the outside edge, with Jansen holding onto a blinder at first slip, diving down to his left, taking a one-handed catch.

At 48/6 in the 12th over, the Dutch were in danger of being dismissed without using their 20 overs, but Sybrand Englebrecht, who played for SA at the under-19 World Cup in 2008, steadied their innings in partnership with Logan Van Beek.

They took 15 runs off the 19th over bowled by an off-colour Rabada, hitting two fours, while Englbrecht smashed a six over midwicket.

Their 54-run partnership was ended in the final over by Baartman, who squeezed Engelbrecht with a beautifully executed ‘knuckleball’ which the batter lifted to Jansen in the covers.

Nevertheless in the context of this encounter, his innings of 40, was smartly constructed.

Baartman was outstanding again, conceding just one run and picking up three wickets in that final over, finishing with 4/11 from four overs.