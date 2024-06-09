Cricket

Uganda tumble to equal lowest T20 World Cup score against Windies

09 June 2024 - 08:16 By John Mehaffey
Akeal Hosein of West Indies celebrates after dismissing Alpesh Ramjani of Uganda LBW in the 2024 ICC T20 Cricket World Cup match at Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana on Saturday.
Image: Darrian Traynor-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

Uganda equalled the lowest score ever recorded at a Twenty20 World Cup on Saturday when they tumbled to 39 all out against the West Indies at Providence Stadium in Guyana.

The Netherlands also scored 39 against Sri Lanka in 2014.

West Indies, who reached 173 for five after winning the toss and electing to bat, won by 134 runs, the second-largest margin in T20 World Cup history.

Playing their final game in Guyana before flying to Trinidad where they meet New Zealand next Wednesday, the co-hosts also struggled to time the ball on another low, slow pitch.

Opener Johnson Charles top scored with 44 from 42 balls hitting one mighty six and captain Rovman Powell hit another on to the top of the grand stand in his innings of 22.

However, it was once again the powerful Andre Russell (30 not out) who accelerated the scoring rate by slashing four boundaries in the final over.

Uganda were immediately in trouble when Roger Mukasa fell lbw to Akeal Hosein off the second ball and a sorry procession then ensued.

Russell bowled Robinson Obuya for six and Alzarri Joseph picked up a couple from his three overs while Juma Miyagi was the only batsman to reach double figures, scoring 13 from 20 deliveries.

Left-arm spinner Hosein took five for 11 from his four overs after opening the bowling.

“I think I needed this,” said Hosein after accepting the man-of-the-match award.

“In the nets and in the previous series I felt the ball was coming out good but I was just not getting the rewards.”

Powell paid tribute to Hosein and said his team were looking to improve by 10 to 15% in each of their games.

“Last game we were flat so we just wanted to improve as a team,” he said. “When you are playing at home the pressure can sometimes get to you.” 

Reuters

