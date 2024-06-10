‘Genius’ Bumrah does it again for India at T20 World Cup

Jasprit Bumrah appears blissfully unaware of the popular perception that T20 cricket is a batter-friendly format as India's pace spearhead delivered another match-winning performance in Sunday's World Cup blockbuster against Pakistan.

Bumrah may not enjoy the rock star status afforded to batters Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma back home but the 30-year-old is the go-to man when India's batsmen flounder.

Like they did in the Group A contest against arch-rivals Pakistan, who bundled out India for 119 with one over left in their innings.

Babar Azam's team looked on course for victory at 80-3 after 14 overs before Bumrah intervened.

The right-arm seamer with a slingshot action bowled a well-set Mohammad Rizwan (31) to bring India back into the contest, though Pakistan still looked in charge needing 21 runs from 12 balls with five wickets in hand.