Proteas already peeking past Nepal with Super Eights on the horizon

The Proteas aren’t satisfied that their bowlers have been put under enough pressure at the T20 World Cup, but with Nepal their next opponents it’s likely they won’t be properly tested again until the Super Eights phase.

Although having to defend 113 runs against Bangladesh and having that match go down to the last over created some stress, it’s not the kind head coach Rob Walter believes they will face in the latter stages of the tournament.

“There were certain areas that the games never led us to, like a ‘death phase’ where two set batters are putting us under pressure,” said Walter.

Bangladesh got close, but Kagiso Rabada broke the crucial partnership between Mahmudullah and Towhid Hridoy at the start of the 18th over in SA’s previous group match. By the time Keshav Maharaj started the 20th over, he was bowling to a new batter in Jaker Ali.