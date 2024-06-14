Relaxed Rabada not bothered by teammates' batting troubles

Other than Sandeep Lamichhane, who has joined the Nepal side in St Vincent after his US visa was rejected, not much else is known about them. Lamichhane had his conviction for rape overturned shortly before the team’s departure for the tournament.

However, he wasn’t allowed to travel to the US and instead will be in the frame for selection for the match with the Proteas. While admitting he didn’t know much about the Nepalese team, Lamichhane was a teammate of Rabada at the IPL in 2019.

“He’s a mystery spinner and they are tough to play against,” said the 29-year-old.

“I know the guys are really looking forward to facing that challenge.”

Rather than Lamichhane or the rest of the Nepal side, SA’s focus will be on themselves and polishing those areas which troubled them during the matches in New York. The top order would like some time at the crease, and having watched Thursday’s match between the Netherlands and Bangladesh, they would have been pleased the new ball didn’t do nearly as much as was the case at the Nassau County International Stadium.

Time at the crease — in the context of a T20 match — will still be important for Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks and skipper Aiden Markram before that Super Eight clash.