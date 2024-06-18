Pakistan’s World Cup failure down to poor batting, says captain Babar Azam

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said the team's batting let them down at the Twenty20 World Cup and apologised to fans for failing to reach the Super Eight stage.

Pakistan fell to the tournament's biggest upset when the US, a tier-two member of the game, beat the 2009 champions via Super Over. Defeat by arch-rivals India then left Babar's side with a mountain to climb to advance.

India and the US bagged the two Super Eight slots from Group A while Pakistan finished third after Sunday's laboured three-wicket victory against Ireland.

“Thank you so much for supporting us, and sorry for that performance,” Babar said after the match in Florida.

“I know the fans and the team are saddened by this. It is not any one player's fault. We all made a mistake.”

Babar stepped down as captain of all three formats after Pakistan failed to make the knockout stage of the 50-overs World Cup in India last year but was reinstated as white-ball skipper ahead of the 20-overs showpiece in the US and West Indies.