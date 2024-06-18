Pooran turns on the power as West Indies pummel Afghanistan

West Indies left-hander Nicholas Pooran combined elegance with power to score 98 with eight sixes on Monday and propel his team to a 104-run win over Afghanistan in the final first-round match of the Twenty20 World Cup at Gros Islet in St Lucia.

Pooran was run out by a direct hit on the stumps by Azmatullah Omarzai attempting a second run in the final over as West Indies amassed 218 for five, the highest score of the competition.

In reply, Afghanistan reached 114 from 16.2 overs though the result was academic as both teams had already qualified for the Super Eight round which starts on Wednesday.

West Indies went instantly on to the attack after being asked to bat first on an excellent pitch in front of an exuberant crowd.

Brandon King guided the first ball from left arm paceman Fazalhaq Farooqi through the leg side for four and Johnson Charles struck another four through square leg, with 13 coming off the first over.