Proteas won’t be taking US lightly as Super Eights kick off

Ahead of a demanding week of Super Eight fixtures the primary question for the Proteas is: can their batting achieve similar levels of excellence and consistency as their bowling?

If the batters can do that, then a semifinal spot should be secured. It’s been a difficult first half of the T20 World Cup for the batters, particularly those who have played in New York and St Vincent, where all of South Africa’s group matches took place.

The US will be the first of the Proteas opponents in the Super Eights in Antigua on Wednesday (4.30pm SA time).

“It was easier for the bowlers, because the wickets were seamer friendly. It’s not ideal for T20 cricket, but as fast bowlers, you have to nail your lines and lengths and be consistent,” said Ottneil Baartman, one of the Proteas' outstanding performers in the tournament.

For Reeza Hendricks and the batters, it’s been challenging. “We would have loved to score more runs than we did. You want to score runs and then you come onto the wickets we are currently playing on... it can be frustrating. That’s the nature of the pitches, so in some ways we have to be OK with it,” said Hendricks.