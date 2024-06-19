Proteas hang on to claim first win, against the US, in Super Eights
The outcome looked comfortable but the Americans made the Proteas sweat
Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada produced their best performances in this year’s T20 World Cup, helping the Proteas to an 18-run victory over the US in Antigua on Wednesday.
De Kock made 74 and then Rabada picked up 3/18 — including conceding just two runs in the 19th over, with the US thinking they could pull off a shock win to start the Super Eights.
Though the final outcome looks comfortable on the scoreboard, the Americans, who stunned Pakistan to qualify for the second phase of the World Cup, made the Proteas sweat with Andries Gous, formerly of the Free State, smashing an unbeaten 80 off 47 balls, to keep them in touch.
With six overs left the US still needed 93, and SA were looking at strengthening their net run rate. However Gous and Harmeet Singh, scored a total of 64 runs off the 15th, 16th, 17th and 18th overs, energising the crowd and causing some furrowed brows in the SA ranks.
The wicket that drew Anrich Nortje level with Dale Steyn on 30 #T20WorldCup wickets for the Proteas ☝️— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) June 19, 2024
Can he claim one more to set a new record?
📺 Stream live: https://t.co/rM90YyQxaw pic.twitter.com/5o76D1Fdr7
But Rabada showed all of his class, dismissing Harmeet with the first ball of the 19th over and then conceding just a couple of singles, to ease any nerves that may have crept in among his teammates.
“I was happy with the performance as a whole,” said Aiden Markram. “Maybe there were a couple of overs here and there that we need to tidy up on and the result might have looked a bit more convincing.”
For De Kock, it was a case of finally playing on a pitch that he described as normal.
After hopping on a boat a couple of days ago and together with a sizeable tarpon, also reeling in some form in the waters about Antigua, De Kock was able to display his true self, producing an electrifying innings of 74 as part of the team's best batting display at this year’s World Cup.
South Africa made 194/4, with Markram also showing some of his best form with a well made 46 from 32 balls. De Kock and the South African captain shared a partnership of 110 runs for the second wicket off only 60 balls.
The US had sent the Proteas in to bat, understandably hoping to scratch at any mental scars that were created after their difficult experiences in New York, where the ball seamed appreciably, and in St Vincent where it spun.
But besides the odd delivery holding up on the surface, the pitch in Antigua was the most predictable the Proteas have played on at the tournament.
De Kock was primarily responsible for the 28 runs scored in the fourth over, bowled by Jasdeep Singh, hitting three consecutive sixes, that provided the innings with momentum.
“We’ve had a tricky couple of games, so it was nice for me and the rest of the guys to get out here and get some runs next to our names,” said De Kock.
He unleashed the full array of his stroke play, hitting seven fours and five sixes in an innings that lasted 40 balls.
POV: Game Plan vs Execution 🏏🇿🇦— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) June 19, 2024
Dlala Captain ☄️🏏🫡
OutOfThisWorld #WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #SAvUSA #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/nt8vl2W6IA
However his was the first of three wickets to fall in the space of 16 balls, which briefly upset the rhythm of the innings. Though they scored 41 runs off the last four overs, the Proteas would have been seeking a total in excess of 200, but the USA deserve credit for some disciplined bowling at the death.
The Proteas chose to omit Ottneil Baartman, who's provided plenty of control and showed composure in some tense situations defending small totals, to accommodate the second spinner. And for the first half of the US innings, that looked like the right decision.
The US were reduced to 76/5 in the 12th over, with Kesh Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi each taking a wicket in their first overs.
However the tide would change and it did look like the Proteas missed that control that Baartman provided when Shamsi was smashed for 22 runs in the 18th. But Rabada’s skill and experience ensured the US wouldn’t cause another upset.