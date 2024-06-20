England reignite World Cup title defence with win over Windies

Defending champions England brushed aside their struggles in the opening phase of the Twenty20 World Cup with an eight-wicket victory over the previously unbeaten West Indies in their Super Eight opener in St Lucia on Wednesday.

England's bowlers restricted West Indies to 180-4 on the same pitch where the co-hosts had scored 218 against Afghanistan on Monday before opener Phil Salt led the way with 87 from 47 balls as the batters got the job done inside 18 overs.

Having squeaked into the second stage on net run rate, England will take a huge boost of confidence from beating one of the in-form teams at the tournament to top Group 2 with South Africa, who they meet at the same ground on Friday.

“I thought we did really well to restrict such a powerful batting line-up,” said England captain Jos Buttler.

“It's still a decent score and you have to play well to chase them down. But I thought we were very smart with the bat.”