Cricket

Suryakumar, Bumrah fire as India sink Afghanistan

20 June 2024 - 20:45 By Amlan Chakraborty
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Suryakumar Yadav of India plays a shot during their ICC T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eight match against Afghanistan at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.
Suryakumar Yadav of India plays a shot during their ICC T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eight match against Afghanistan at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.
Image: Matthew Lewis-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

Suryakumar Yadav smashed his second successive half-century and Jasprit Bumrah proved his worth with the ball as India beat Afghanistan by 47 runs in a strong start to their Super Eight stage campaign at the T20 World Cup on Thursday.

Electing to bat in the Group 1 game, India posted a strong 181-8, riding a 60-run stand between Suryakumar (53) and Hardik Pandya (32).

When they returned to defend the total, pace spearhead Bumrah (3-7) rattled Afghanistan with his double strike in the power play overs.

Fellow seamer Arshdeep Singh also claimed three wickets as Afghanistan were all out for 134 in exactly 20 overs.

Singh removed Rashid Khan and Naveen-ul-Haq with successive deliveries but was denied a hat-trick. 

Reuters

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Schoolboy gets Paris Olympics spot as rower Smith eyes historic conquest Sport
  2. Comrades Marathon Association to probe alleged racist comment by board member Sport
  3. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘I was approached several times,’ ex-referee Hlungwani on ... Soccer
  4. Proteas hang on to claim first win, against the US, in Super Eights Cricket
  5. Bay retain PSL status with Ntsundwana scoring a brace as they thrash Baroka Soccer

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...