Suryakumar, Bumrah fire as India sink Afghanistan

Suryakumar Yadav smashed his second successive half-century and Jasprit Bumrah proved his worth with the ball as India beat Afghanistan by 47 runs in a strong start to their Super Eight stage campaign at the T20 World Cup on Thursday.

Electing to bat in the Group 1 game, India posted a strong 181-8, riding a 60-run stand between Suryakumar (53) and Hardik Pandya (32).

When they returned to defend the total, pace spearhead Bumrah (3-7) rattled Afghanistan with his double strike in the power play overs.

Fellow seamer Arshdeep Singh also claimed three wickets as Afghanistan were all out for 134 in exactly 20 overs.

Singh removed Rashid Khan and Naveen-ul-Haq with successive deliveries but was denied a hat-trick.

Reuters