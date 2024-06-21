Cricket

Australia’s Cummins takes hat-trick against Bangladesh at T20 World Cup

21 June 2024 - 05:53 By Reuters
Pat Cummins of Australia celebrates with teammate Mitchell Marsh after bowling Mahmudullah Riyad of Bangladesh during their T20 Cricket World Cup match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Thursday.
Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins took a hat-trick against Bangladesh in their Super Eight match at the T20 World Cup in Antigua on Thursday.

The test and one-day skipper bowled Mahmudullah for two, had Mahedi Hasan caught for a duck by Adam Zampa at deep third man and then dismissed Towhid Hridoy for 40 when the batter scooped to Josh Hazlewood at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

It was Cummins' first hat-trick in international cricket and also the first of the tournament, which is being co-hosted by the West Indies and US.

Cummins' burst of wickets helped Australia restrict Bangladesh to a modest score of 140 for eight in the first innings after the South Asians threatened to mount a big total.

He finished with 3-29 from his four overs after taking a bit of punishment from the Bangladesh batters early on.

Australia will chase 141 for victory after captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and elected to field first.

