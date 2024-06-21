Next season's priority in the white ball format is the Champions Trophy, to be hosted in Pakistan in the second half of February. That will also be tricky for Walter, who will have to pick a squad for a triangular series involving New Zealand and Pakistan, supposed to serve as a warm-up for the ICC event.
The third edition of the SA20 is set to finish on February 9, leaving Walter with little time to prepare his side for the Champions Trophy, while that triangular series may be made up of a second or even third string set of players.
Meanwhile, in the T20 World Cup, which still has another week to run, Heinrich Klaasen said the Proteas were grateful to be on pitches more suited to batting and the conditions may help them in their key encounter with defending champions England on Friday afternoon (4.30pm SA time),
“We are looking forward to finding our swings again and hopefully cashing in against England,” said Klaasen.
More T20s for the Proteas as India agree to short tour in November
Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images
An already busy summer schedule for the Proteas, that features two Test series, will be squeezed further with Cricket South Africa (CSA) and their Indian counterparts scheduling a four-match T20 series in November.
The Proteas, currently seeking a spot in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup, will play India in Durban, Gqeberha, Centurion and the Wanderers between November 8 and 15.
Though the tour is sure to provide a financial bump for CSA, it is likely to cause national coaches Rob Walter and Shukri Conrad logistical and selection nightmares. The Proteas are due to tour Bangladesh for two Tests in late October and early November and then face Sri Lanka in two Tests on home soil, starting November 27.
Next season's priority in the white ball format is the Champions Trophy, to be hosted in Pakistan in the second half of February. That will also be tricky for Walter, who will have to pick a squad for a triangular series involving New Zealand and Pakistan, supposed to serve as a warm-up for the ICC event.
The third edition of the SA20 is set to finish on February 9, leaving Walter with little time to prepare his side for the Champions Trophy, while that triangular series may be made up of a second or even third string set of players.
Meanwhile, in the T20 World Cup, which still has another week to run, Heinrich Klaasen said the Proteas were grateful to be on pitches more suited to batting and the conditions may help them in their key encounter with defending champions England on Friday afternoon (4.30pm SA time),
“We are looking forward to finding our swings again and hopefully cashing in against England,” said Klaasen.
After seaming surfaces in new York and a spinning track in St Vincent for their match against Nepal, the Proteas were able to put on 194/4 against the US in their first Super Eight game on Wednesday. “It was a good outing for the batters, they probably needed it more than the bowlers.”
The bowlers had problems late in the US innings conceding 64 runs in four overs, which hurt the Proteas' net run rate. But Klaasen was grateful for the win, believing it will provide confidence for the batters against an England team that produced a powerful performance to overwhelm the West Indies later on Wednesday.
“They had an indifferent tournament with a lot of rain. They have a lot of match winners, they are an extremely dangerous side. We need to play the big moments better than they do. Hopefully we can continue the trend of playing good cricket under pressure,” said Klaasen.
READ MORE
‘Hat-trick Patrick’ helps Australia down Bangladesh at T20 World Cup
Proteas seek more polished performance against mighty England
Proteas hang on to claim first win, against the US, in Super Eights
Pooran turns on the power as West Indies pummel Afghanistan
Bangladesh beat Nepal to claim final Super Eight spot, Pakistan end with win
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos