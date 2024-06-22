Cricket

Buttler positive on England's chances despite loss to South Africa

22 June 2024 - 16:02 By Reuters
Jos Buttler of England plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 Super Eight match against South Africa at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on June 21, 2024 in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia.
Image: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

The 78-run partnership between Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone may prove to be crucial for England's semifinal hopes even though it fell just short of getting them a victory over South Africa in the T20 World Cup on Friday, captain Jos Buttler said.

Brook and Livingstone's fifth-wicket stand helped the defending champions get within seven runs of the target, creating a clearer path to the semis despite hosts West Indies pulling ahead in the group with a dominant nine-wicket win over the US.

“I think Brook and Livingstone had a fantastic partnership on a slow wicket where other guys struggled,” Buttler told reporters in Gros Islet. “The big picture is obviously net run rate.”

West Indies, tied with England on two points, rose to second place in Group Two thanks to a superior net run rate of 1.814. Third-placed England have a net run rate of 0.412, close to leaders South Africa (0.625) who have four points.

This makes it easier for England to overtake South Africa's net run rate with a win over the US on Sunday, if the leaders lose to West Indies. If South Africa win, England would ensure second place outright with four points.

South Africa, who have won all six matches in the tournament, now face a potential do-or-die scenario where a loss to West Indies may leave them out of the top two and a place in the semis.

