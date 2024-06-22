Cricket

Hope's 82 fires West Indies to big World Cup win over US

22 June 2024 - 08:46 By John Mehaffey
Andre Russell (left) of West Indies celebrates victory with teammates Shai Hope and Rovman Powell during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies and USA 2024 match.
Image: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Shai Hope hit a six-studded 82 not out from 39 deliveries as West Indies revived their Super Eight campaign with a thumping nine-wicket win over co-hosts the US at the Twenty20 World Cup on Friday.

Needing a win and a big bump in their net run rate after a loss to England in their opening Super Eight clash, West Indies achieved both at Kensington Oval to move into second place in Group 2 behind unbeaten South Africa, their next opponents.

After a brief spell of rain delayed the toss but not the start at a packed stadium, Barbadian off-spinner Roston Chase took 3-19 and pace bowler Andre Russell grabbed 3-31 as the Americans were bowled out for 128.

West Indies overhauled the meagre total in 10.5 overs after Hope smashed eight sixes and four boundaries, ably assisted by Nicholas Pooran who stroked 27 from 12 balls.

“Credit has to be given to the boys, we set out to achieve a goal and we did,” said West Indies skipper Rovman Powell, who was already looking forward to the possibility of returning to Bridgetown for the final.

“Kensington brings special memory for us. It's a mecca of cricket in the Caribbean ... hopefully we can be here back on the 29th in a special place to play cricket.”

Andries Gous helped get the Americans off to a lively start with pace bowlers Obed McCoy and Alzarri Joseph conceding 12 and 15 respectively off their opening overs.

Gous survived a dropped chance off Joseph but was caught by Hope off the same bowler for 29, with three fours and a six.

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein exerted more control at the other end with the new ball, conceding only 13 from his first three overs.

Chase struck an important blow for his team by bowling the dangerous US skipper Aaron Jones for 11, and at the halfway stage, the Americans were struggling at 69-4.

Hope went instantly on to the attack for West Indies, stroking the ball to all parts of the field to reach his half-century in 28 balls with four sixes and four boundaries as the US fielders chased the ball in vain across the ground.

The Barbadian crowd gave him a rapturous reception as the teams left the field and Hope was understandably delighted.

“To do it at home is a great feeling, with my parents and my friends watching,” he said.

“This is my favourite place to play cricket. It's our destiny and our goal to win the World Cup.”

The Americans felt they were 50 runs short in their innings after being put into bat, but Jones was not prepared to concede that their fairy-tale run at the tournament was over.

“Tough night to be honest with the boys,” Jones said.

“We weren't the best tonight, that's how it goes sometimes. We'll go back to the drawing board and come hard against England on Sunday.”

The US stay in Barbados for their final Super Eight contest, while West Indies head to Antigua for their clash against the Proteas later on Sunday.

Reuters

