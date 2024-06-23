Unbeaten India trump Bangladesh to close in on semis berth

India inched closer to a semi-final berth in the T20 World Cup following their comprehensive 50-run victory against Bangladesh in a Super Eight Group 1 contest on Saturday.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya smashed a 27-ball fifty as India posted 196-5, their highest score in what has been a low-scoring tournament so far, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

Bangladesh were never really in the chase and managed 146-8 in reply, succumbing to their second Group 1 defeat to be on the brink of elimination.

"There was a strong breeze out there so I wanted to make the most of that when I was batting and then not let them use it when I was bowling," player-of-the-match Pandya said afterwards.

"It was about being one step ahead of the batter."

India face Australia in their final Group 1 match on Monday.