Cricket

‘We would’ve liked to have been more convincing’: Proteas captain Markram

24 June 2024 - 13:25
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Kagiso Rabada strikes a crucial cover drive in the penultimate over of South Africa's run chase against the West Indies.
Kagiso Rabada strikes a crucial cover drive in the penultimate over of South Africa's run chase against the West Indies.
Image: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Though relieved his team won another close game, and qualified for the semifinals of another ICC World Cup, Aiden Markram was certainly not getting carried away with the Proteas’ performance in their last Super Eight clash against the West Indies on Monday. 

The Proteas hung on for a three-wicket victory at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua in the early hours on Sunday in what was effectively a quarterfinal with the host nation, needing boundaries from Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen to get them over the line with five balls to spare. 

“I think we would have liked to have been a lot more convincing in getting the job done,” Markram said afterwards. 

“We didn’t take care of those partnerships to get us closer and kill the game. We were probably looking to kill the game too early.

“But that’s been the story of our competition. We get ourselves into tricky positions and then by hook or by crook we get over the line.”

It was a poorly managed run chase by the Proteas with the exception of one over in which Heinrich Klaasen struck three fours and a six off Gudakesh Motie, which appeared to turn the momentum in South Africa’s favour. 

A 75-minute rain delay saw the initial target of 136 reduced to 123 off 17 overs. Klaasen’s assault on Motie dropped the required rate to less than a run a ball, but after he was dismissed by a fierce bouncer by Alzarri Joseph, the Proteas panicked. 

Joseph, Andre Russell, who played what became his final match for West Indies, and off-spinner Roston Chase then dried up the runs. That pressure saw David Miller, usually composed, Tristan Stubbs, who’d shown maturity in making 29 off 27 balls, and Keshav Maharaj all dismissed with ill-judged shots.

“I’m a big fan of guys wanting to take the game on and to kill it early, but we have to weigh it up on the night and tonight we peaked a little early,” Markram said.

Fortunately Rabada, with a great cover drive off Chase, and Jansen with a very cool lofted straight drive that went for six off the last ball of the final over, showed the kind of composure that was missing a few moments earlier. 

Once more South Africa’s bowlers impressed but credit deserves to go the way of skipper Markram, who changed plans at the end of his first over. Looking to “buy” an over in the power play, given the selection of the extra spinner in Tabraiz Shamsi, Markram claimed the vital wicket of Nicholas Pooran with his first ball. 

“Having left out the seamer [Ottneil Baartman], we felt we needed a few extra overs of spin in the power play and immediately it started spinning. That’s when I felt we needed to bowl as much spin as we could on this track. The wicket was helping us,” the South African captain said.

Between them, Markram, Maharaj and Shamsi bowled 12 overs, combining for figures of 5/79, and also 32 dot balls. 

“You adapt on the day. If it hadn't spun, we’d have backed the quicks. A guy like 'KG' [Rabada] only bowled two overs, which speaks volumes about how the pitch was playing.

“You wing it out there and see how far it gets you,” Markram said about the change in gameplan. 

South Africa finished top of their Super Eight pool and remain unbeaten after seven matches in the tournament, qualifying for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup for the first time since the 2014 competition. They will only know their semifinal opponent and the venue for that encounter at the conclusion of Afghanistan's match with Bangladesh on Tuesday (2.30am SA time).

Markram said he hasn’t watched any games in the other Super Eight pool, which also features Australia and India, and didn’t care who his team faced in the semifinal.

“We haven't played our best game of cricket yet so we’d like to put our best game together for that semi.”

READ MORE

Major test awaits Markram’s men in Antigua

It would be very much in keeping with South Africa’s anguished World Cup history, if this year’s challenge were to end with just one defeat — and ...
Sport
1 day ago

Shamsi's turn to script another great escape for the Proteas

“It was closer than we needed it to be,” Tabraiz Shamsi remarked after the Proteas escaped with another narrow win in the T20 World Cup on Saturday ...
Sport
1 week ago

Relaxed Rabada not bothered by teammates' batting troubles

Kagiso Rabada said all the right things about respecting the opposition, not taking them lightly and wanting to continue South Africa’s winning ...
Sport
1 week ago

Markram must set the tone in Proteas' journey into the unknown

The Proteas’s journey into the unknown, does not only involve playing in New York, but also how Aiden Markram will fare in his first assignment as ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

After U-19 triumph Aiden Markram wants to makes his mark as senior Proteas skipper

Aiden Markram dismissed the notion that his experience of leading a junior Proteas side to a world title will automatically be replicated at senior ...
Sport
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Williams wins PSL Footballer award, Maswanganyi and Pirates also clean up Soccer
  2. Comrades Marathon organisers investigate allegations of cheating Sport
  3. African champs debacle: SA sprinter leads walkout of stars in Cameroon Sport
  4. Reports indicate Kaizer Chiefs close to a coaching announcement Soccer
  5. Nabi’s FAR Rabat win semi, perhaps delaying Kaizer Chiefs announcement? Soccer

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...